Baldur’s Gate 3 Comes to Stardew Valley in a New Mod – And Yes, You Can Marry Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be an intense experience, but now you can relax with your favorite characters in a new, low-stakes environment thanks to the Baldur’s Village mod in Stardew Valley. Most importantly, this mod includes a fully fleshed romance for your favorite vampire, Astarion.

Recommended Videos

The Baldur’s Village Mod Combines BG3 with Stardew Valley

BV on Nexus Mods has released Baldur’s Village, a Stardew Valley mod that adds a new map to the top of the default map. We’ve seen similar mods, but they tend to replace the usual characters in the game and revamp their homes to fit Baldur’s Gate 3 characters, which is likely an easier way to implement this type of mod since you have a base to work with.

However, Baldur’s Village’s approach to adding BG3 to Stardew makes it more charming, since you still have the characters and locations from the standard game, but with a new area and multiple new characters based on the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast to meet and spend time getting to know. It’s one of many Stardew Valley mods that make it worthwhile to start a brand new save file, as it makes the game feel fresh.

If you aren’t familiar with modding Stardew Valley, you’ll need a few additional mods to run Baldur’s Village properly. Specifically, you need SMAPI, Portraiture, and Content Patcher.

A New Romance Blooms in Baldur’s Village

Image via Nexus Mods

Along with the new locations and characters, you’re able to fully romance Astarion using the Baldur’s Village mod. Right now, he’s the only character that has a full romance option, including heart events. Since this mod was recently uploaded to Nexus Mods and already gives you a decent amount of new content, it’s not too surprising that it might not include every romance that you have in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, because the mod is still new, it’s entirely possible that more content like other full romances with heart events for characters like Karlach, Shadowheart, Gale, Wyll, and the rest of the cast could be added in the future. Perhaps not all at once, but periodically receiving mod updates with more romance options for Baldur’s Village would be amazing.

If you’re ready for a familiar game with a fresh twist, then Baldur’s Village might be perfect for you. It blends the cozy feeling of Stardew Valley with the beloved characters and aesthetics of Baldur’s Gate 3, letting you get to know the cast in circumstances that don’t include the possibility of turning into a Mindflayer.

Stardew Valley is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy