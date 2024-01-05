Baldur’s Gate 3 Modders Add a Rocket Launcher to the Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 was on the top of many “Best of 2023” lists – and for good reason. But how many more people would have picked up BG3 if it had a rocket launcher they could fire at people? This is where the wonderful world of modding comes in.

Nexus Mods provides modifications to PC titles, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of them. If you click here, you can download a rocket launcher to the game that you can either find in the tutorial chest or purchase from some traders. What need does Karlack have to cast fire spells when she can just blast foes with an explosive?

The mod’s creator, Palmaman33, has even more gun mods for players to download. Perhaps you want to see someone like Astarion pump enemies full of lead with a Glock 19? Or do you need to see Lae’zel chop down adversaries with a Comically Large Spoon? Whatever the case may be, Palmaman33 has just the thing for gamers who want to throw modern weapons into their fantasy RPG.

I hope Palmaman33 or someone else in the modding scene takes this concept of modern weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 even further. I’d love to see a grenade launcher or land mines added to the game. If we are going the comical route, bludgeoning someone with an Inflatable Tube Man is at the top of my list. There’s also a lot of potential for more futuristic weapons like a Ray Gun in a fantasy setting like Baldur’s Gate 3.

