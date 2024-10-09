The next installment in the John Wick franchise, Ballerina, will bounce between time periods while weaving its bloody revenge tale. So, when does Ballerina take place on the John Wick timeline, exactly?

Recommended Videos

Where Ballerina Fits on the John Wick Timeline

Ballerina‘s main narrative unfolds between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. So, after John Wick’s multi-story tumble at the end of Chapter 3, but before his apparent death in Chapter 4. This explains franchise headliner Keanu Reeves’ return as Wick in Ballerina: according to the in-universe timeline, his character is still very much alive. More than that, he’s fully recovered from the aforementioned fall, given we see him up on his feet again in the Ballerina trailer. As such, Ballerina is presumably set at least a couple of weeks on from Chapter 3‘s finale. That would theoretically allow enough time for the famously resilient Wick to recuperate.

Related: John Wick Spinoff Movie Ballerina Gets First Trailer With Surprise Cameo

Not all of Ballerina‘s story spans the gap between the latter two John Wick entries, however. As confirmed by the trailer, at least some of the movie’s runtime is devoted to flashbacks depicting protagonist Eve Macarro’s upbringing. Assuming the grown-up Eve is roughly the same age as actor Ana de Armas – so around her early-mid 30s – these flashbacks take place at least 20 years prior. That positions parts of Ballerina well before the first John Wick flick, but still sometime after Peacock series The Continental (which goes down in the late 1970s). Overall, though, Ballerina is the second last installment in the John Wick timeline as it currently stands.

Is Ballerina a John Wick Prequel?

Yes and no. As noted above, Ballerina primarily takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. As such, it’s an indirect sequel to Chapter 3 and an equally indirect prequel to Chapter 4. And since Ballerina‘s flashback sequences must predate the first John Wick film, in a broad sense, parts of it serve as a prequel of sorts to the four “core” Wick entries, too.

Related: Is Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in The Continental?

But only in a broad sense. After all, Ballerina is about Eve Macarro, not John Wick. Sure, their respective stories intersect – and Ballerina should slot neatly into your franchise marathons – but Eve’s origin outing isn’t specifically designed to set-up John’s later adventures. Bottom line? The most appropriate classification for Ballerina is “spinoff,” not “prequel.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy