Is Batman: Caped Crusader’s Gentleman Ghost Villain in the Comics?

Spectral villain Gentleman Ghost feels like a character invented specifically for Batman: Caped Crusader—but was he really? Or is Gentleman Ghost in Batman: Caped Crusader‘s DC comics source material, too?

The Comics History of Batman: Caped Crusader’s Gentleman Ghost, Explained

The Gentleman Ghost (originally just “Ghost”) first appeared in Flash Comics #88 way back in 1947. Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, this original incarnation of the elitist baddie was a native of Earth-Two (one of DC’s many parallel worlds). He went toe-to-toe with Hawkman and Hawkgirl and, initially, was a legit phantom. However, when the Gentleman Ghost returned in Flash Comics #104, he was outed as Jim Craddock, a regular crook pretending to be a spirit. This version of the character blinked out of existence (along with a lot of other heroes and villains) during DC’s company-wide reboot, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

A new Gentleman Ghost eventually cropped up in DC’s revised continuity. Here, he was an actual apparition again—the specter of English highwayman “Gentleman Jim” Craddock. This Gentleman Ghost was still primarily Hawkman and Hawkgirl’s foe, although he sometimes crossed paths with other superheroes (including Batman). He also signed up with two of the DC Universe’s major supervillain outfits, the Injustice Society and the Secret Society of Super Villains. When DC revamped its canon once more with 2011’s New 52 relaunch, the Gentleman Ghost’s backstory was tweaked further; he was still ultimately a thief-turned-ghost, however. Gentleman Ghost likewise emerged from the 2016 relaunch of DC Rebirth largely unchanged, joining the magic-oriented Suicide Squad Black.

Is Gentleman Ghost in Any Other DC Media?

Yep, the Gentleman Ghost has appeared in several DC adaptations aside from Batman: Caped Crusader. He was a villain of the week in classic 1970s series The All-New Super Friends Hour and later showed up in Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and DC Super Hero Girls. Gentleman Ghost also features in The Lego Batman Movie and Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans.

Then there are Gentleman Ghost’s video game appearances. To date, Jim Craddock has starred in four games: Batman: The Brave and the Bold—The Videogame, DC Universe Online, Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure, and Lego DC Super-Villains. Most (if not all) of the above titles depict the Gentleman Ghost as a genuine ghost. That said, at least one—Justice League Unlimited—leaves the specifics of his backstory and the exact nature of his powers largely undefined.

