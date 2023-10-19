Beacon 23’s Trailer Traps Cersei Lannister on a Space Lighthouse

MGM has released a trailer for sci-fi series Beacon 23, which launches Cersei Lannister into space and strands her on a space lighthouse.

Okay, this isn’t technically Game of Thrones in space, even though we’d pay good money to see that. But GoT actress Lena Headey could well be indulging in a some Cersei-style subterfuge. Instead, Headey plays a government agent named Aster who finds herself on Beacon 23, a lighthouse for intergalactic travellers. Literally – it even has a sweeping lighthouse-style beam. Aster isn’t alone. Willem Dafoe’s nowhere to be seen but Stephan James is Halan, the Beacon’s keeper who, it seems, hasn’t gone mad with the solitude.

Beacon 23 isn’t your run of the mill space lighthouse, however. There’s something concealed within it, something of value. And a lot of people want to get their hands on it. Going by the trailer, which you can watch below, Beacon 23 comes under attack and the pair are forced to co-operate. There are eight episodes, so we doubt they’re going to be under siege for the entirety of Season 1.

The show is based on Hugh Howey’s short stories of the same name. Howey also wrote Wool (and its follow-ups) which was adapted into Apple TV’s Silo.

Beacon 23 was set to be a Spectrum Originals series but it was shuttered by its parent company. MGM has, instead, picked it up and two seasons have already been filmed.

The trailer definitely has us intrigued, though Headey’s Northern accent seems a little shaky. The series will premiere on MGM+ this November 12 with a double episode.

Let’s just hope Season 1 doesn’t end with them finding a hatch.