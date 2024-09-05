Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the ending of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Couldn’t keep track of all the supernatural antics in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s third act? Fret not: we’ve answered all your burning questions about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s ending below!

Why Doesn’t Astrid’s Evil Love Interest Jeremy Escape to the Mortal World?

Because Betelgeuse stops him. Jeremy’s ritual (which would’ve transferred Astrid’s life force to him) isn’t complete without a passport stamp. More specifically, it needs an official passport stamp. But that’s not what Jeremy gets from Betelgeuse, who poses as an undead immigration officer when Astrid’s ghostly crush comes calling. So, instead of escaping to the mortal world, Jeremy is treated to a trapdoor trip straight to Hell. And frankly, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy…

How Do Lydia, Astrid, and Betelgeuse Defeat Dolores?

Delores’ soul-sucking powers make her a formidable customer. She can even kill ghosts like Betelgeuse! However, she’s ultimately dispatched with surprisingly little fuss – although admittedly, it’s a team effort that does her in. First, Lydia and Astrid open a portal to Titan, luring one of the moon’s sandworms into the Winter River church. Then it’s Betelgeuse’s turn to step up, which he does in his signature deranged style. The poltergeist adopts a matador persona to coax the sandworm into chowing down on Delores and sparing everyone else. It’s a neat callback to the original Beetlejuice, in which Geena Davis’ Barbara Maitland saves the day by saddling up on sandworm that chokes down Betelgeuse, sending the Ghost with the Most back to the afterlife.

Why Does Betelgeuse Need to Marry Lydia?

Like Delores’ demise, this plot beat has its roots in the original Beetlejuice‘s story. It’s also handily recapped in the sequel, but in case you missed it: marrying Lydia will allow Betelgeuse to re-enter the living world. The pair almost tied the knot in the first movie, however, good-natured ghosts Adam and Barbara Maitland intervened. While the Maitlands aren’t around in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Astrid proves just as helpful, clocking a loophole in the mystical contract Lydia signed that renders it null and void (true to form, Betelgeuse didn’t fully honor his side of the bargain). This allows Lydia to banish Betelgeuse by exploiting his only real weakness: saying his name three times.

Is the Epilogue Proof That Betelgeuse Is Back?

Maybe. Betelgeuse (and his demonic offspring!) features prominently in the nightmare sequences that round out Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, however, it’s left ambiguous whether the self-styled “bio-exorcist” is actually haunting Lydia again. That said, Betelgeuse showing up in Lydia’s dreams probably isn’t a good sign! But is this director Tim Burton’s way of setting up a sequel? Probably not. In a recent Variety interview, Burton indicated he doesn’t currently have any plans for a third Beetlejuice installment.

Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Nope. So, if you left the theater as soon as the credits rolled, don’t worry: you didn’t miss out on any bonus material.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in cinemas now.

