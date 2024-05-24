Memorial Day is nearly here, and all the major e-retailers will be looking to get you to spend some cash. Amazon is one of them, but it has some pretty great deals for the holiday weekend. Here are the best Amazon Memorial Day sales for gaming.

Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales for Gaming

Let’s kick this list off with a pricier item but one that is perfect for old-school gamers. The RG353V Retro Video Handheld Game Console allows users to play all kinds of classic games and even features an HDMI port for those who want to move to a bigger screen. With it being marked down 15% for Memorial Day, there’s never been a better time to pull the trigger.

For all the tabletop gamers out there, Amazon is ready to make a deal on the Magic the Gathering Lord of the Rings Starter Kit. Whether you’re a Magic veteran or a massive Tolkien fan who wants to learn more about the card game, this kit is ready to take your experience to the next level, featuring all kinds of characters and items from the iconic series.

Let’s dive into another tabletop entry before going back to the hardcore gaming items. There’s never been a better time to be a Fallout fan, with the Prime Video series taking over the platform and the game franchise being more relevant than ever. Fallout has even found itself in Fortnite, and now Amazon is offering another way to head to the Wasteland.

It never hurts to have a spare headset, especially when it comes time to start grinding the new Call of Duty and things get heated. Thankfully, Amazon is running a solid deal on one that works for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and more. This item can also be a great gift for younger gamers who aren’t ready for one of the more expensive headsets.

The best deal on this list might be the one for the Honghao PS5 cooling fan, with the item being 50% off for the holiday weekend. PS5s tend to get pretty hot, so it’s always smart to have a fan handy, and you won’t find one for a better price.

Being comfortable is one of the keys to a good gaming session. However, it’s hard to come by a gaming chair with a footrest, and Amazon just so happens to have one on sale for Memorial Day. There are even a couple of different colors to choose from, making the decision to get one all that much easier.

If you need to keep the kids occupied while you do some gaming during the long weekend, this set of Mario toys will do the trick. Featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, it’s a really great deal for the price. And even if it isn’t for the kids, you shouldn’t be ashamed. A good deal is a good deal.

If you really want to get bang for your buck on Memorial Day weekend, this Samsung monitor is the way to go. Being 35% off, this item will allow you to take your gaming setup to the next level for a great price. The only thing between you and countless hours of breathtaking gaming is a few clicks.

Playing games on a phone or tablet is commonplace these days, and Amazon is ready to help mobile gamers out. The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet is currently 22% off, making it one of the best bargains on the platform. If you’re in the market for a new tablet to play games on, buying this item is a no-brainer.

Rounding out this list is a wildly popular item in the gaming community. The L Shaped desk can be seen in countless setups online, and you can add it to yours during Memorial Day weekend. The item is currently 15% off and ready to go to a good home.

