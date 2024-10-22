14 Best Anime Series Of All Time, Ranked

Anime has become extremely popular and keeps churning out content to attract fans. From compelling storylines to breathtaking animation and unforgettable battle scenes, the medium has left an enduring mark on the entertainment industry. Here are some of the best anime of all time.

Ranking the Best Anime of All Time

Have you ever thought that eating a finger would make you the vassal to the powerful and evil King of Curses? Yuji Itadori certainly didn’t.

Though the anime starts with a lighthearted tone, it quickly evolves into a darker narrative, where no character is truly safe. Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated audiences with its supernatural elements, intense battles, and stunning animation. It features a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities and layered backstories, adding emotional depth to the story.

The series balances thrilling action with poignant moments, exploring the clash between humans and curses. It is a gripping journey that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, making it a standout in modern anime.

Demon Slayer is one of the newest animes on our list but has already reached the upper echelon when it comes to popularity.

Imagine returning home one day only to find your entire family slaughtered; blood drenching the walls of your house and bodies of your loved ones littered around. This is how Demon Slayer begins.

This anime involves a rich storyline, intriguing characters, and breathtaking fight scenes. Its unique art style is a fusion of Japanese aesthetics and modern animation. As you walk through the world of demons and slayers with Tanjro Kamada and his sister Nezuko, be prepared for heartwarming moments, dark themes, and stunning action.

Berserk is a story of revenge, survival, and spirit. It is a dark and brutal story about Guts, a skilled swordsman with a tragic past. Guts was born from the corpse of his mother and was raised as a mercenary and led a life of hardship.

As the anime proceeds, he joins the Band of Hawks, whose leader is the charismatic Griffith. Guts form strong bonds with the group. But as Griffith’s ambitions grow, he succumbs to evil and decides to sacrifice humanity, leading to a horrifying “Eclipse” event that would stay forever stuck in the minds of its fans.

The 1997 anime painted a vivid picture of the massive and deranged world of Berserk, depicting its arcs faithfully. As a viewer, you are forced to witness the consequences of uncontrolled ambition, set in a violent medieval world that preys on the weak.

Stories about superheroes sometimes do have a lot of cliches, but My Hero Academia tells you a tale of great heart. The series focuses on Midoriya, who dreams of becoming the greatest hero, but in a world where almost everyone has powers or “Quirks,” he is born quirkless. However, his wish is granted when the legendary hero All Might passes his quirk to him. But, of course, this comes at a cost.

Enrolling into U.A. High School, Midoriya trains alongside a range of well-developed heroes and gives his everything against his enemies. As he grows stronger and faces formidable foes, he learns what it means to be a true hero.

There is no black and white in this story about superheroes. Not every villain is purely evil, and not every hero is as upright as they seem to be. My Hero Academia shows you that everyone is imperfect, even if they have powers.

Death Note is a gripping psychological thriller that makes you question if you have your morals intact, as you find yourself rooting for the plotting villain. It follows Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a mysterious notebook, the Death Note. To his shock, Light realizes that any person whose name is written in the book dies, as long as you know what they look like.

Armed with this god-like ability, Light, under the name “Kira,” decides to eliminate all criminals. He vows to create a utopia where he is the final authority on justice. But with great power comes great responsibility. As the deaths pile up, he attracts the attention of a notorious genius, L, who immediately picks up his trail, engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase.

The series makes unique use of the concepts of a shonen anime and makes you feel invested in a battle of the wits between two geniuses. If you love dark, intellectual plots and clever psychological rivalries, you shouldn’t miss out on Death Note, even if it does get too edgy at times.

Fairy Tail is set in a magical world full of mages, wizards, guilds, and even dragons, but somehow, it still manages to teach us the value of friendship.

It follows the adventure of Natsu Dragneel, a fire-breathing Dragon Slayer wizard. Together with his loyal flying cat companion, Happy, they seek to find Natsu’s adoptive father, Igneel. As they navigate through a world full of dangers and excitement. Natsu, along with his friends Lucy, Gray, and Erza, take on raging battles and face powerful enemies.

What sets Fairy Tail apart from other animes is its exploration of friendship, loyalty, and perseverance. This inspiring story emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and bonds that run thicker than blood.

Code Geass features a devilishly charming antihero at its helm and one of the most unforgettable endings to an anime ever seen.

Lelouch is an exiled Britannian prince who gains a mysterious power called “Geass.” With this ability, he aims to free Japan, avenge his mother’s death, and become the instigator of a rebellion against Britannia as the masked leader, Zero.

The series also cleverly pulls off the grand aspect of incorporating mechas as well, without ever overdoing it in its showcase of the horrors of war and the fight against oppression. This anime hooks viewers with its unpredictable storyline and intellect, doubling as a fantastic political thriller that tells a tale of war, revenge, loyalty, and rebellion.

Now that the series has officially come to an end, it’s a treat to look back on the cultural phenomenon Attack on Titan.

This intense series shows you that death could come knocking on your door at every instance. It depicts a world where humanity is on the verge of extinction. Trapped inside massive walls, people live in fear of the Titans (giant human-like creatures that terrorize humans and eat them). Our protagonist, Eren Yeager, watches as one of the Titans gobbles his mother

As our protagonist delves deeper into the world, we watch him face the truths that shake the very foundation of his being. Shocking secrets about their world, the Titans, and their origin are uncovered. Countless sacrifices are made, but you wonder if they were ever truly worth it.

While the original 1999 version has its charms due to the vintage animation style, we’re picking the 2011 remake for this list, mainly because of its faithfulness to the original manga Hunter x Hunter.

This series is about Gon Freecss, a young boy who sets out to become a hunter. His ultimate goal is to find his father, Ging, a legendary hunter who left on a quest when he was young. As he begins his perilous journey, he befriends Killua, a skilled assassin, coming from a family of trained killers. Together, they are joined by Kurapika and Leorio as they go through various trials and tribulations.

The anime is full of fearsome battles and dangerous threats in the form of psychopathic villains, murderous groups, and monstrous creatures in its many arcs. Many fans point to the Chimera Ant Saga as being one of the best arcs in anime history. The storyline also evolves, with each character having a journey of personal growth.

Considered one of the Big Three, Bleach fell in popularity against its competitors. However, the series made a blast of a comeback in 2022 with its sequel, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War.

It follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who accidentally gains the powers of a Soul Reaper. He is bestowed the duty to guide lost souls to the afterlife and protect the living from evil spirits. The essence of the plot revolves around Ichigo’s growth as a warrior and a human being.

Once you dive deep into the anime, you find yourself mesmerized by its fight choreography and enthralling visuals. The choreography of its battles leaves a thrilling aftertaste. For viewers looking for an adrenaline rush, this is a go-to anime.

The story of a lonely orphan boy who longed for companionship and made it his mission to be the Hokage transformed into one of the most popular known anime of all time.

Considered a part of the Big Three, Naruto Shippuden sees the story become more mature as it delves into darker arcs from the original. This show explores complex characters as they have their own path of personal growth, self-discovery, and forming bonds. It also features several standout arcs such as the vicious Pain’s Assault and the highly famous 4th Ninja War.

The series resonated with audiences of all ages, giving you moments of lighter comic relief. It is a blend of adventure, battles, and inspiring life lessons and follows the core belief of never giving up because that’s the true ninja way.

If you’re looking for an adventure that never ends, then One Piece is right up your alley. Spanning over 1000 episodes, it is still currently ongoing. However, all jokes aside regarding its length, there’s certainly no compromise on quality, as its fanbase would surely tell you. Even years after its debut, One Piece remains as engaging as ever, especially with the new Netflix live-action adaptation.

Monkey D. Luffy’s journey to find the fabled treasure known as One Piece and claim the title of Pirate King is the central thread of the story. One Piece masterfully blends humor, heartfelt moments, and pulse-pounding action, all while exploring deeper themes, freedom, friendship, and the cost of pursuing your dreams.

With its expanding world, rich lore, and unforgettable story arcs filled with surprises, the series keeps viewers hooked at every turn. It is truly a must-watch for anyone who wants a good pirate adventure.

Sometimes, an anime series struggles to find the right balance of character development, world-building, and delivering a compelling narrative. However, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood makes it look effortless and pulls us in for an unforgettable premise.

The show follows the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who try to use alchemy to revive their mother. However, it goes awry, with the two brothers paying the cost with their physical bodies. The brothers then set out to find the legendary Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies to their natural order. The series is further propelled because of the compelling backstories of each of its side characters.

The essence of this anime lies in the deep themes of sacrifice, the cost of ambition, morality, and the consequences of using power for personal gain. As an anime, it appeals to a wide audience with its use of mature themes and comical moments, cementing it as an all-time favorite.

Dragon Ball Z is all the rage, especially with the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. But speaking strictly about the anime itself, it’s one of the most iconic stories ever told.

It follows the journey of Son Goku, a Saiyan warrior raised on Earth. The series shows him defying all the odds to protect his adopted home against increasingly powerful enemies. It also boasts a colorful cast of characters and never fails to introduce even more. Dragon Ball Z even delivers intense action and unforgettable villains, and who can forget those iconic yet endless transformations?

At its very core, it’s a story of friendship, sacrifice, and perseverance, where every victory feels hard-earned through blood, sweat, tears, and a lot of screaming. Once you’ve conquered Dragon Ball Z, the adventure doesn’t stop there. Sequels like Dragon Ball Super offer even more exhilarating fights and transformations to enjoy.

And those are the 14 best anime series of all time.

