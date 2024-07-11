Best Anton Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Anton Ivanov is the first member of Belobog Heavy Industries that you meet during Zenless Zone Zero‘s main quest. He is also an A-rank agent that you will likely get from Gacha pulls. If you want to build him, you can use this guide to make him a great DPS.

How to Build Anton in Zenless Zone Zero

Anton is an Electric Attacker unit who can inflict Shock during his Burst mode. He works really well in a Shock team, but he is not as reliable if you use him in other team compositions. This character also requires a high CRIT Rate and Energy Regen if you want to maximize his DMG output.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Anton in ZZZ

W-Engine: Drill Rig – Red Axis

Drive Disc: 4-piece Thunder Metal and 2-piece Swing Jazz Main-stats: Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Slot 5: Electric DMG Slot 6: ATK% Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Energy Regen PEN



The best gear for Anton in Zenless Zone Zero is an A-rank W-Engine called Drill Rig – Red Axis. This equipment can boost his Basic and Dash Attacks’ Electric DMG when launching his EX Special Attack skill. Other viable options for Anton are:

Starlight Engine

Street Superstar

Cannon Rotor

(Lunar) Noviluna

For Anton’s Drive Disc, you can equip the Thunder Metal set to boost his Electric DMG and increase his DMG against Shocked enemies. You can put the Swing Jazz set on the remaining slots to boost his Energy Regen stat.

The Best Skill Priority for Anton in Zenless Zone Zero

First priority: Special and Basic Attack

Second priority: Chain

Third priority: Dodge and Assist

Since Anton is an Attacker unit in Zenless Zone Zero, you want to prioritize upgrading his Special and Basic Attack abilities. Then, you can level up his Chain skill to increase the damage from his Chain Attack and Ultimate. His Dodge and Assist abilities are not that important since he is meant to be on-field the majority of the time.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Anton

The best Mindscape Cinema to unlock is Anton’s M1, Warm-up Exercises. This Mindscape lets him generate extra Energy whenever he hits an enemy with his Drill attack. This new ability allows him to spam his EX Special Attack more often. Another good Mindscape is Anton’s M2, Warm-up Exercises, which grants him a shield when he uses his EX Special Attack and enters Burst Mode.

If you plan to use Anton as your DPS, I recommend building Anby. She is an A-rank Stun agent with an Electric attribute. Although she is not the best unit in the game, she works well with Anton, and all new Zenless Zone Zero players also get her for free.

