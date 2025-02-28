The God of all Pokemon has joined Pokemon TCG Pocket rather early in the digital card game’s lifespan, bringing along several Pokemon that synergize with it. Here are the best Arceus Ex decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Arceus Ex Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Arceus Ex has an ability that makes it immune to status conditions like Sleep and Confused. Furthermore, its Ultimate Force attack does 70 damage plus 20 more for each benched Pokemon for 3 Colorless energy. This means it hits for 130 damage when fully powered up.

Arceus Ex also synergizes with eight different Pokemon in the Triumphant Light expansion pack that have a different “link” ability that activates when an Arceus Ex or regular Arceus is in play:

Carnivine (Power Link)

Heatran (Speed Link)

Abomasnow (Vigor Link)

Raichu (Resilience Link)

Rotom (Speed Link)

Tyranitar (Power Link)

Crobat (Cunning Link)

Magnezone (Resilience Link)

Of these, the most potent look to be Crobat, Magnezone, and Heatran. Let’s take a look at an Arceus Ex deck for each.

Crobat (Dark Energy)

2x Arceus Ex

2x Zubat (Triumphant Light)

2x Golbat (Genetic Apex)

2x Crobat

1x Spiritomb

1x Farfetch’d

2x Professor’s Research

2x Dawn

2x Cyrus

2x Poke Ball

2x Pokemon Communication

This deck has two main attackers: Crobat and Arceus Ex. With an Arceus Ex anywhere in play, can Crobat deal 30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon, even from the bench. Furthermore, it hits for 50 damage for one Dark energy, making it a great partner for Arceus Ex that you’re going to want to power up with three.

With Arceus Ex powered up on the bench, you can retreat Crobat for free into it as it has no retreat cost, hitting your opponent for 130 if you have a full bench. To round out this list, Farfetch’d provides some pressure and Spiritomb spreads damage to your opponent’s bench, allowing you to pull them in with Cyrus for knock outs.

Dialga Ex/Magnezone (Metal Energy)

2x Arceus Ex

2x Dialga Ex

2x Magnemite (Triumphant Light)

2x Magneton (Genetic Apex)

1x Magnezone (Triumphant Light)

1x Magnezone (Genetic Apex)

1x Skarmory

2x Professor’s Research

2x Leaf

2x Giant’s Cape

1x Rocky Helmet

2x Poke Ball

This deck’s primary attacker is Arceus Ex with both versions of Magnezone as a backup. The Triumphant Light Magnezone takes -30 damage with Arceus Ex around, while the other deals 110 damage with one condition – you need to use Magneton’s Volt Charge ability at least once in order to use this attack after you evolve. Furthermore, you cannot feed the Genetic Apex Magneton Metal type energy as it’s Electric, so you have to Evolve at the right time.

As you need a lot of benched Pokemon to make Arceus Ex a 130 damage dealing threat, Skarmory makes this list alongside 2x Giant’s Cape and a single Rocky Helmet. The Giant’s Capes will help your Dialga Ex and Arceus Ex survive big hits while powering up Skarmory.

Heatran (Fire Energy)

2x Arceus Ex

2x Heatran (Triumphant Light)

2x Ponyta (Mythical Island)

2x Rapidash (Genetic Apex)

1x Farfetch’d

2x Professor’s Research

1x Blaine

1x Cyrus

1x Dawn

2x Giant’s Cape

2x Poke Ball

2x X Speed

This deck is a more expensive take on a rush-down Fire type deck like the Ninetails Blaine deck that has existed since the very beginning of Pokemon TCG Pocket. You’ll want to threaten your opponent with Heatran, Rapidash, and Farfetch’d early, as they require very little energy to get online, while powering up your Arceus Ex on your bench. Giant’s Cape is here to help Heatran stay alive in particular; however, it also puts Arceus Ex above that important 150 HP threshold.

With Arceus Ex in play, Heatran can retreat for free, meaning you can swap around all the Pokemon in this list for very little energy cost. Furthermore, its Ragin’ Fury attack does 80 damage for two fire energy – if it’s been damaged itself. Otherwise, it only does 40 damage, but early on in a match that can often be enough.

There’s no doubt more strategies that will unfold with Arceus Ex in the coming days and months, but for right now, these are the best decks available for the legendary in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

