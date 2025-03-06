Best Armor Sets in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

Armor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is different from other games when it comes to sets. You don’t have many full sets, and using a full set usually isn’t the best option. However, these are the best armor sets in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 if you want to use them.

Best Armor Sets in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Armor sets in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are a little different from what you expect in RPGs. You don’t get a bonus for having a certain number of pieces from the same set equipped. Usually, these are armor pieces that you find in one location, or on one enemy. As a result, the names for the sets tend to be related to where you pick them up, with the Twitch drops and pre-order sets being exemptions.

Best Armor Sets for Protection

Praguer Guard Armor

You probably won’t go for this set because you want its stats. Instead, you want it because it makes one of the last main quests much easier compared to attempting the tasks without wearing it. Specifically, the Praguer Guard Armor makes “Reckoning,” one of the last main quests where you can find Sam, much easier. When you wear it, the guards won’t ask questions or attack you. As a result, you can use it to complete the quest without the need to sneak around, since you’re able to wander the camp freely in this armor.

It’ll also offer you a lot of protection with defense stats, depending on quality, of 269 stab resistance, 312 slash resistance, and 146 blunt resistance.

Cuman Armor

Like the Praguer Armor, this is a set that you pick up off of enemies. You won’t find a chance to pick it up until the latter half of the game, since the Cumans are found in the Kuttenberg Region. Specifically, you grab it off the enemies you find from following Posy to the Cuman Camp during the “Bellatores” side quest picked up in Bylany. This isn’t a set you want for stealth, since the items have high noise and conspicuousness values. In exchange, you get a good amount of protection against slashing and blunt damage, making it perfect for quests with unavoidable combat.

For defense stats, depending on quality, you get 149 stab resistance, 181 slash resistance, and 65 blunt resistance.

Milanese Cuirass Armor

The nice part about the Milanese Cuirass Armor is that you can buy it from merchants in the Kuttenberg Region. Kuttenberg City’s merchants are great to check for it, since you have about three merchants who sell armor and might have it. Merchant inventory changes every 7 in-game days, and what they have is randomized from the items they have a chance to stock. It’s not cheap to purchase a full set of armor, but the Milanese set gives you some solid defense against damage. However, it’s heavy if you’re keeping multiple sets of armor, so use your storage spaces and know when you need each set.

For defense stats, depending on quality, you get 392 stab resistance, 286 slash resistance, and 100 blunt resistance.

Vavak Soldier Armor

This set can be picked up from the soldiers Vavak has with him when he goes to confront the Ruthards at their palace, which leads to a quest to find Rosa’s book. Taking their armor counts as robbing, but the Ruthards don’t seem to care since you’re stealing from the enemy. The chest piece isn’t the best for this set, but the other pieces give you a surprising amount of stab and slash defense. Even if you don’t want to take a full set, it doesn’t hurt to grab a couple pieces—such as the head and gloves—in case you end up in a fight where you need them.

For defense stats, depending on quality, you get 352 stab resistance, 264 slash resistance, and 99 blunt resistance.

Brunswick Armor

The Brunswick Armor set is from pre-ordering the game and completing the “Lion’s Crest” side quest, which is only available if you have the pre-order version. However, this is the best armor set due to how early you can grab it. It’s one of the few decent sets you can get before attending Semine’s wedding. As a result, it can help you get through early quests where you haven’t earned many levels yet in your skills, meaning you also don’t have access to a lot of perks to help you.

For defense stats, if you wear the entire set, you get 704 stab resistance, 567 slash resistance, and 239 blunt resistance.

Best Armor for Stealth

Cutpurse Armor

If you participated in Twitch drops, then you might already have one of the best armor sets for stealth. Unfortunately, it means that if you haven’t gotten the Cutpurse Armor already, you might not be able to anytime soon, unless the developers decide to have events that allow you to earn past drops again in the future.

For defense stats, if you wear the entire set, you get 24 stab resistance, 53 slash resistance, and 54 blunt resistance.

Overall Best Armor

So, your best armor isn’t going to be a straight set. Instead, mix and match pieces that include stats you need for your intended build. The only bonus you get for a full set is that it looks nice in cutscenes, but that won’t help you in combat, or help you avoid combat if you want to prioritize stealth.

While armor helps you avoid taking too much damage, you also want to consider the best weapons in the game. In the end, if you’re good with combat, you might only need a sword, shield, and then a basic set of armor to provide a bit of help to get through the quests without dying.

