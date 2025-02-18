Obsidian Entertainment’s newest RPG, Avowed, is getting a ton of good buzz. However, even the best games are in need of a boost or two to make the experience just a bit smoother for players. So, here are the best mods for Avowed.

Best Mods for Avowed

Better Companions

One of the major appeals of Avowed is recruiting companions to help you navigate the dangerous area known as the Living Lands. Unfortunately, your party members don’t exactly make a big difference in combat, leaving you to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

The Better Companions mod takes care of that problem by making your allies more helpful when enemies show up. You’ll still need to take charge at the end of the day, but no longer will you go off to face an adversary and return to the same number of opponents you left behind for your companions to deal with.

Optimized Tweaks AVD – Reduced Stutter Lower Latency Better Frametimes Improved Performance

The most popular Avowed mod on Nexus Mods is one that improves the game’s performance. Even the most polished titles can deal with latency problems, and Avowed is no exception. Players are also reporting all kinds of stuttering, but the community isn’t going to let that slide, working up a mod that takes care of everything.

The Optimized Tweaks mod tackles several issues while still keeping the game looking great. “Proper solution to improve performance and stuttering issues, while maintaining visual quality,” its description reads. “It boosts CPU and GPU efficiency, reduces latency, accelerates loading and boot times. It also enhances streaming and memory management.”

More Ability Points

While most players want to focus on making gameplay better, others only worry about their own journeys. They want to ensure that they can craft the build they want as quickly as possible, which takes earning a fair amount of Ability Points. Thankfully, there’s a way to make that process go by quicker.

One of the best Avowed mods hands out two additional Ability Points per level, opening the door for massive upgrades early on. No longer will you have to spend a good chunk of your time deciding what to use your limited amount of points on.

More Lockpicks

Lockpicks are vital in Avowed. They open most of the locked chests you come across in the Living Lands, and there’s nothing more important than getting your hands on better gear. However, Lockpicks aren’t the easiest item to come across, with there only being a couple of ways to collect them.

The More Lockpicks mod makes it so traders have more of the item available. This way, you almost always have access to more and don’t run the risk of running out when you come across a rare chest. It’s still up to you to buy them, though, so always take the opportunity when it arises.

Shorter Death Screen

If you’re new to RPG games like Avowed, you’re probably going to struggle early on and die quite a few times. That’s usually not a problem, but Avowed features a really long death screen that adds insult to injury when you make a mistake. Fortunately, there’s a way to make that death screen less frustrating.

Adding the Shorter Death Screen mod to your game will make you feel less foolish when you bite the dust. Now, you can play the game a little bit more freely and not worry about taking an eternity to get back into the action.

And those are the best Avowed mods. All of the mods listed are available on Nexus Mods.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

