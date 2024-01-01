Ayato is a powerful and graceful 5-Star Hydro on-field damage character in Genshin Impact. Firing off sword strikes in the blink of an eye is his specialty. If you build Ayato right he can easily become one of the most powerful characters you own. Here’s the best way to build him.

Best Ayato Build in Genshin Impact

Best Artifacts for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Ayato best suits using the four-piece Heart of Depth Set. It provides a 15% Hydro Damage bonus as well as increasing normal and charged attack damage by 30% after using your Skill. This is perfect for Ayato as he typical uses his skill and then performs a series of rapid normal attacks that all massively benefit from this bonus damage. The damage from his Burst and Skill are all Hydro-based so that extra 15% Hydro Damage bonus boosts his entire kit DPS output as well.

Best Artifact Stats for Ayato in Genshin Impact

When it comes to stats, Ayato wants a very damage-heavy setup. You’ll want to prioritize the following main stats on his Artifacts:

Sands – Attack% or Energy Recharge%

Goblet – Hydro Damage%

Circlet – Crit Damage% or Crit Chance%

For the sub-stats on your Relics you’ll want to prioritize the following: Crit Chance -> Crit Damage -> Energy Recharge -> Attack% -> HP%.

These stats will give you an absolute powerhouse of an Ayato who will erase enemies with a flick of his sword wrist.

Best Weapon for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Haran Geppaku Futsu is Ayato’s Best-in-Slot weapon and also his signature 5-Star weapon. It’s a true powerhouse that really maximizes his damage. It’s a lot of investment to pull this weapon so luckily there are some excellent 4-Star alternatives that you can use in its stead. The Black Sword is by far Ayato’s best 4 -Star option. It provides really good amounts of Crit Rate and increases Normal attack damage which directly benefits Ayato’s playstyle. Even at Refinement level 1 it’s a really good option.

The second-best 4-Star Weapon is one that you can obtain for free by completing Kazuha’s second story quest. It’s the 4-Star sword Kagotsurube Isshin and it provides a very hefty amount of Attack which is great with Ayato. It’s still behind the Black Sword in terms of DPS so you should use that instead if you have it available.

That’s how you can build yourself a truly powerful Ayato in Genshin Impact. He’s an awesome character and with a build like this you can bring out his true destructive potential, especially with the right team composition.