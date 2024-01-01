Ayato is a powerful 5-Star Hydro on-field damage dealer in Genshin Impact. He has some very good teams and synergies thanks to his Hydro element reacting so well with other elements. Here are some team compositions that really make incredible use of Ayato‘s strengths.

Best Ayato Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Best Ayato Hyperbloom Team in Genshin Impact

Ayato | Kuki Shinobu | Nahida | Fischl

Hyperbloom is a powerful elemental reaction in Genshin Impact that requires combining Dendro, Hydro, and Electro. Ayato has a crazy amount of Hydro application with both his Skill and his Burst so he can constantly grow Blooms for your Electro characters to detonate. In order for this to be effective you then need good off-field Electro and Dendro characters. Nahida is the best in the business when it comes to applying Dendro to enemies. With her Skill she can whip around and tag all the enemies with Dendro making them ready for Ayato to hit with his abilities to generate Blooms.

You’ll need a character to detonate the Blooms once you’ve made them however and seeing as Ayato wants to stay on field a lot, you’ll need good off-field Electro DPS. Fischl and Kuki Shinobu are amazing at fulfilling this role. Fischl can use Oz to constantly snipe enemies and Blooms to trigger Hyperblooms. Kuki Shinobu applies an aura with her Skill around the active character that deals Electro damage to enemies and heals allies with each pulse. This will both heal Ayato and also help him trigger Hyperblooms while he’s attacking which is awesome efficiency.

If you don’t have Nahida you can substitute her for Dendro Traveler but it will be quite a damage dropoff with how much of a Dendro beast Nahida is.

Best Ayato Overvape Team in Genshin Impact

Ayato | Bennett | Kazuha | Fischl

This is one of Ayato’s absolute best teams in both single-target as well as multi-target damage. This team focuses on triggering the Overload and Vaporize reactions using a mix of Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Anemo elements. Start off by using Fischl to set up Oz so she can start damaging enemies with Electro from off field. Switch in to Bennett and use his Burst to set down his Attack boosting and healing ring. You’ll want to make sure you’re sticking inside of this ring to get the best out of this team. Next use Kazuha‘s Skill to group up enemies and then use his Burst to swirl the Pyro or Electro with his Anemo to trigger a whole bunch of reactions.

Now swap in to Ayato and place down your Burst and then use your Skill and use your normal attacks until then Skill runs out. This combination results in a whole ton of elemental reactions and damage to enemies who’ll be nice and grouped up. It’s a devastating combination and it’s really fun to pull off as well. If you don’t have yourself a Kazuha, then the next best option will be to use either Sucrose or Lynette to fulfil the Anemo role in the team.

Those are the best team comps that you can use with Ayato in Genshin Impact. They are both exceptionally powerful and use a different set of characters to great effect with Ayato.