Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t just about luck – it’s about strategy, and badges are a big part of that. If you’re looking to stack the odds in your favor, here are the 10 best badges in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that you need to get your hands on.

Best Badges in Kingdome Come Deliverance 2, Ranked

10. Badge of Defense

Some players rely heavily on powerful badges but Badge of Defense shuts that down. This badge cancels out the effect of your opponent’s badges, making their perks useless. It comes in Tin, Silver, and Gold, each one negating badges of the same quality. If you’re up against someone who plays dirty with Warlord or Doppelganger badges, this is your best counter.

Buy from Karl von Unterbruck (Under the Bridge, Trosky) or Minstrel Roxanne (random roadside camps).

9. Badge of Fortune

Sometimes the dice just don’t go your way. That’s where Badge of Fortune comes in. It lets you reroll selected dice once per game, helping you recover from a potential bust. Tin lets you reroll one die, Silver gives two and Gold allows three.

You can pickpocket or loot it from Vauquelin Brabant in Raborsch.

8. Badge of Transmutation

With the Badge of Transmutation, you can change a die after rolling. The Gold version lets you turn any die into a 1, the Silver version can change it to a 5 and the Tin version can turn it into a 3. Since 1 and 5 can score on their own, this badge is perfect for keeping your streak alive. Buy from Henslin Schaber (roadside camps).

7. Badge of Might

Want to increase your chances of landing a big combo? Badge of Might lets you add an extra die to your roll, boosting your odds of hitting high-scoring sets. The Gold version can be used three times per game, while Silver and Tin are more limited. Pair this with a good set of special dice and you’ll be raking in points. Loot from a hard lockpicking chest in Bathhouse Owner Adam’s office (Kuttenberg).

6. Warlord’s Badge

Sometimes one round is all you need to pull ahead. Warlord’s Badge increases your points for a single turn, making it a game-changer if used correctly. The Tin version adds 25%, Silver gives 50%, and Gold doubles your points. Buy from Innkeeper Weighman in Kuttenberg or tavern staff.

5. Badge of Headstart

Want an early advantage? Badge of Headstart gives you bonus points right at the start of the game, putting pressure on your opponent from the get-go. The Gold version gives the biggest boost but even Silver and Tin versions can give you a solid lead.

Buy from Minstrel Roxanne (roadside camps) or some tavern staff in Kuttenberg.

4. Doppelganger Badge

Doppelganger Badge is one of the best for maximizing points. It doubles the score from your last throw, meaning if you just rolled big, this badge lets you double down on it. The Gold version lets you use it three times per game, while Silver and Tin are limited to fewer uses.

Buy from Secret Prayer Room Innkeeper in Kuttenberg or Minstrel Roxanne.

3. Emperor’s Badge

If you play smart with special dice that roll 1s often, Emperor’s Badge is a must-have. It triples the points for the 1+1+1 formation, turning a 1,000-point throw into 3,000. Since it can be used repeatedly, it’s a great way to rack up points fast.

Buy from Minstrel Roxanne (roadside camps).

2. Badge of Resurrection

Getting busted in Dice is brutal but Badge of Resurrection gives you a second chance. If you roll a bust, this badge lets you reroll everything and try again. The Gold version can be used three times, while Silver and Tin are more limited.

Buy from Minstrel Roxanne (roadside camps).

1. Badge of Advantage

The best badge in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The Badge of Advantage allows you to score with unique formations that wouldn’t normally count. Each badge quality unlocks a different combo:

Carpenter’s Badge (Tin) – Unlocks 3+5 as a scoring set.

Executioner’s Badge (Silver) – Unlocks 4+5+6 as a new formation.

Priest’s Badge (Gold) – Unlocks 1+3+5, one of the best combos in the game.

Since you can use this badge repeatedly, it gives you an unfair advantage if you use the right dice. Buy from Minstrel Roxanne or Henslin Schaber (roadside camps).

If you’re serious about winning big in Dice, start collecting these badges ASAP in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The right combo of badges and special dice can make you unstoppable.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

