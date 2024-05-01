Best BAL-27 Loadout in MW3 Season 3

After nine years, the BAL-27 assault rifle from Advanced Warfare has returned to Call of Duty. Arriving via the Season 3 Reloaded update, the BAL-27 is unlocked through the MW3 Battle Pass. However, the BAL-27 plays differently in MW3, so keep reading to see the best multiplayer loadout.

Best BAL-27 Loadout in MW3

By default, the BAL-27 has solid mobility and damage range, but its recoil pattern leaves plenty to be desired. While you can get away with its higher recoil at close range, the BAL tends to be too inaccurate at longer ranges to compete with the top ARs in MW3. For the BAL-27’s loadout, I’ll aim to rectify that shortcoming while keeping its mobility high.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Crown-H3 Barrel

: Crown-H3 Barrel Stock : Sandbar Heavy Stock

: Sandbar Heavy Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Hammer Grip

The BAL-27 loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

This loadout is tailored towards increasing the BAL’s recoil control, damage range, and handling. The ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider and Sandbar Heavy Stock take care of any recoil concerns with the BAL-27, lowering both vertical and horizontal recoil as well as gun kick. Following those attachments up is the Crown-H3 Barrel, which massively improves bullet velocity and range at the cost of your hipfire spread, a stat that’s not too important for an AR.

Rounding out the loadout are two attachments to improve mobility. The DR-6 Handstop and Hammer Grip both increase aim down sight speed and sprint-to-fire time, making the BAL-27 plenty mobile on the map. You’ll notice I didn’t equip an optic on this loadout, and that’s solely due to the fact the BAL-27 has some of the cleanest iron sights in the game. That attachment slot is better used elsewhere, but you can always make changes depending on your preferences.

Best Class For the BAL-27 in MW3

Wrapping things up are the best class items you can equip for the BAL-27 in multiplayer, which you can see below:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Marksman Gloves/Quick-Grip Gloves

: Marksman Gloves/Quick-Grip Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding/Tac Mask

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

And that fully completes your BAL-27 loadout for MW3. You’re now ready to rock things 2014-style and dominate with the new AR.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

