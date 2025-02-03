Best Baldur’s Gate Mods for PS5

Looking for great mods to improve Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5? We’ve got you covered. From more character customisation options to practical improvements, here’s our list of all the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods for PS5.

Unlock Level Curve by Charis

Unlock Level Curve is one of the most popular BG3 mods for a reason, and it’s compatible with PS5! Bypass the annoying level block by unlocking the level cap of 12. This means you can keep on getting experience late into act three even if you’re a completionist and multiclass to your hearts desire! This mod is essential to most BG3 players, try it out if you haven’t already.

Adjustable Party Limit by PixellBytes

With the Adjustable Party Limit mod, gone are the days of having to choose between your favorite companions. Instead of just four have a party of up to 16 with this incredibly useful mod. If you’re playing with friends who also have this mod, it works with multiplayer gameplay too.

This mod is great for anyone who wants to focus more on the character interactions and storytelling elements of BG3, and will make enemy encounters way easier to beat.

Secret Scrolls by Darkcharl

If you’re a fan of scroll hunting in BG3, the Secret Scrolls mod is for you. Enhance your gameplay with over one hundred new scrolls waiting to be discovered across Faerûn. There are new spells for mages of all abilities, from level one all the way to nine. And if you just want full access to all the spells without having to hunt for the scrolls, then that’s available too.

Better Maps All-in-One by Caites

The Better Maps mod is full of multiple map customisation options. This includes changing the scale of your map, enabling a draggable mini-map and improved zoom rate. This mod is great for aesthetic preferences, and creating a more accessible, easier to read map for PS5 players. It’s consistently updated and requests are open, so if the map adjustment you’re looking for isn’t available yet, it could be added in the future.

Kay’s Hair Mod by perseidipity/Hair Unlocked by ShaneH147

One of our favorite things about BG3 is the famously in-depth character customization. Well now PS5 players can have even more fun with these two hairstyle mods. With Kay’s Hair Mod and Hair Unlocked, choose from an exciting new range of hairstyles, suitable for characters of any body type or race. Customize everything from colors to layers and length, to style the perfect look for your character. This mod adds more ethnically diverse hair types to the base game too!

P4 Eye Colors by Padme4000

Similarly to the hair mods, P4 Eye Colors levels up your character creation options by adding more eye color options. Get creative with color combinations, with the ability to customise both the pupil and scaler colors.

Faerun Colors by TechRoot

Enjoy themed clothing dye with Faerun Colors. This mod adds dyes to the game that correlate with the twenty deities that are available to worship. This mod allows you to dye and match everything from shoes to shields, adding yet another layer of customisation to BG3.

Visible Shields by Maximuuus

The Visible Shields mod stops shields from disappearing when items are sheathed. Whether you want to constantly stay prepared and braced for attack, or simply love the look of a shield as part of your character’s outfit, you’ll enjoy this simple but fun addition to your gameplay.

Wings Unlocked by chuloco

Explore a whole new world of character customisation with Wings Unlocked. This mod allows you to add beautiful wings to your character. There’s every type of wing you could want, including scaly dragon-style wings and large feathery eagle-styles. Once installing the mod, you can add the wings to your character straight away during a new save. Once you’ve played with wings you’ll wonder what you were ever doing without them!

Carry_Weight_Extra by Mharius

For all you item hoarders, this mod is essential. Increase your inventory and pick up items that are normally too big to carry with Carry Weight Extra. This mod also makes selling items a lot easier, cutting out the hassle of returning to camp to pick up items to sell and allowing you to head straight to the trader. There’s space to carry up to 9,000 items, so collect to your heart’s content.

Better Inventory UI by Caites

After collecting all the items the Carry Weight Extra mod allows, your inventory might look a little messy. No worries, the Better Inventory UI mod has you covered. From differentiating clutter like instruments and weapons to marking books as ‘read’. this mod will make any item you’re looking for easier to find.

And that’s our list of the best BG3 mods for PS5.

