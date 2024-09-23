Best Beginner Friendly Heroes in Deadlock

Deadlock combines two of the most popular game genres, MOBAs and hero shooters. Both have a steep learning curve when it comes to heroes. To save some time, here are some beginner heroes in Deadlock.

Best Heroes for Beginners in Deadlock

Seven

Seven is currently one of the strongest heroes in Deadlock’s roster. His sole purpose is to deal heavy damage, melt tanks, and take on duels with other heroes. Seven’s AOE damage is what makes him really strong, as he can kill hordes of troopers and deal significant damage to enemy heroes and objectives.

His only downside is the lack of mobility, which can be made up for to some degree by buying items. In fact, Seven can become a really strong character if you put the right build on him. Here is a quick overview of Seven’s kit:

Lightning Ball: Shoots a lightning ball towards enemies which deals damage to any enemy in its radius.

Shoots a lightning ball towards enemies which deals damage to any enemy in its radius. Static Charge: Attach a charge to an enemy hero, which after a short time stuns and damages him and the enemies around him.

Attach a charge to an enemy hero, which after a short time stuns and damages him and the enemies around him. Power Surge: Power up your weapon with electricity increasing your fire rate and dealing shock damage to enemies.

Power up your weapon with electricity increasing your fire rate and dealing shock damage to enemies. Storm Cloud: Rise into the air, channeling a storm cloud and dealing damage to enemies in its radius.

Simply put, Seven is quite overpowered in Deadlock. His Lightning Ball can make quick work of Troopers and Creepers. Static Charge and Power Surge combine to deal heavy damage to enemy heroes, and Storm Cloud can be really deadly if used correctly. With all that going for him, Seven is considered an S-tier hero in Deadlock‘s meta.

Haze

If you are looking for a hero whose sole job is to take fights with other enemy heroes, then Haze might be the best option. Her kit is quite aggressive, featuring a lot of dueling potential.

Sleep Dagger: You have a dagger you can throw to stun enemies,

You have a dagger you can throw to stun enemies, Smoke Bomb: As the name implies, throw a smoke bomb to go invisible and escape the fight.

As the name implies, throw a smoke bomb to go invisible and escape the fight. Bullet Dance: The ultimate makes you go into a flurry hitting every enemy in a set radius. It’s similar to how Reaper’s Ult works in Overwatch 2.

The ultimate makes you go into a flurry hitting every enemy in a set radius. It’s similar to how Reaper’s Ult works in Overwatch 2. Her third ability is passive, which increases the damage if you keep shooting the same enemy.

With the right items, like Rapid Rounds, Ammo Scavenger and Headshot Booster, her primary fire quickly shreds through enemies. All of this combined makes her a hero who’s not only great for beginners but super impactful from a competitive standpoint.

Infernus

Infernus is the fiery hero of Deadlock, burning everyone and everything in his sight. He thrives in taking the enemy lines head-on, dealing damage, and rotating out fast. His every ability applies a debuff to the enemy, making him really strong for dealing chip damage and weakening enemy defenses.

He fires flame bullets from his index fingers, which deal damage, and also adds burning debuff, which slowly deals damage to enemies. Plus, you can put items like Soul Shredder Bullets and Toxic Bullets to increase his damage further. His kit is also relatively straightforward.

Catalyst: Throws napalm at enemies burning them.

Throws napalm at enemies burning them. Flame Dash: Makes you run leaving flames in your tracks.

Makes you run leaving flames in your tracks. Concussive Combustion: The ultimate makes Infernus a ticking bomb that explodes dealing damage to enemies.

The ultimate makes Infernus a ticking bomb that explodes dealing damage to enemies. The passive inflicts burn damage on enemies.

Simply put, ignite your enemies and incinerate the enemy objectives with Infernus. If you like to go guns blazing into enemy territory and farm kills, he is the best beginner hero for you.

Grey Talon

For players with a more tactical and strategic playstyle, Grey Talon might be the best pick. He specializes in ranged combat, meaning you can inflict a lot of damage to enemies from far away. Unlike, heroes like Infernus and Haze, where you have to be up close with the enemies, Grey Talon relies on positioning more.

Grey Talon is the best pick for laning and farming souls. He has high survivability because he doesn’t need to engage in close-quarters combat to be impactful. But that’s also his biggest disadvantage; if an enemy hero closes the distance on you, it can turn bad quickly. Thankfully, his abilities are easy to learn.

Charged Shot: As the name suggests, it fires a strong shot from Talon’s bow.

As the name suggests, it fires a strong shot from Talon’s bow. Rain of Arrows : Launches you in the air and allows you to “rain down” arrows from the sky.

: Launches you in the air and allows you to “rain down” arrows from the sky. Immobilizes Trap: Allows you to place a trap that stuns the enemy if they walk over it.

Allows you to place a trap that stuns the enemy if they walk over it. Guided Owl: Launches a spirit Owl that you can control and explode into enemies.

Wraith

Wraith is a good balance between aggressive and passive playstyle. Her kit allows you to take enemies head on, or back off to support your team from the backlines. With the right build, Wraith can demolish enemies, help you rack on souls, and get easy frags. Here is a quick refresher on her abilities:

Card Trick : Throw a card that follows your cursor and deals damage to enemies.

: Throw a card that follows your cursor and deals damage to enemies. Project Mind : Teleport to the targeted location by the ability. It works the same as Omen’s teleport from Valorant.

: Teleport to the targeted location by the ability. It works the same as Omen’s teleport from Valorant. Full Auto : Temporarily boosts your fire rate. It also boosts teammates’ fire rate but only 50% of the actual buff.

: Temporarily boosts your fire rate. It also boosts teammates’ fire rate but only 50% of the actual buff. Telekinesis: Allows you to lift enemies in the air, stunning them for a short period.

Even with a pretty basic kit, she can provide a lot of value for her team. Her ultimate can easily send an enemy hero to the respawn screen. You can boost your and your teammates’ fire-rate with Full Auto while pushing an enemy objective. Lastly, the Card Trick, when fully upgraded, deals enormous amounts of damage. All of this combined makes her one of the deadliest beginner heroes to go up against in Deadlock.

McGinnis

There is always a mechanic character in every MOBA or hero shooter. In Overwatch it’s Tobjorn; Valorant has Killjoy, and Deadlock has McGinnis. Her kit allows her to create kill zones and lockdown areas. Let’s cover what her abilities are:

Mini Turret: Deploys a turret that automatically shoots enemies.

Deploys a turret that automatically shoots enemies. Medicinal Specter : Deploys a canister that heals you and allies with heroes within its radius.

: Deploys a canister that heals you and allies with heroes within its radius. Spectral Wall: This creates a huge wall that divides the terrain in half.

This creates a huge wall that divides the terrain in half. Heavy Barrage: Rain a barrage of rockets on the targeted location.

To put it simply, McGinnis is a tanky hero and has a lot of good abilities. You can use her turrets for damage, the heal for sustainability, the wall to trap enemies, and the ultimate to break the enemy’s defenses. Her biggest weakness is the lack of mobility, which is why rushing into enemy lines might not be the best approach to use with her.

Kelvin

Kelvin is the Ice Man of Deadlock. He has only one objective: to freeze every enemy in sight. He is a tank character with a lot of damage potential. The true value of Kelvin lies in laning, as his kit allows him to slow down enemies and deal a ton of damage. Simply put, Kelvin is a tanky character, which makes him a great pick to push lanes. His abilities also more or less rely on freezing and slowing enemies down.

Frost Grenade : Throw a grenade that explodes into ice, freezing and slowing enemies down.

: Throw a grenade that explodes into ice, freezing and slowing enemies down. Ice Path: Leave an ice trail while running, and gain a movement bonus. You can effectively run into the air gaining a height advantage. Enemies and teammates can also walk on your ice trail.

Leave an ice trail while running, and gain a movement bonus. You can effectively run into the air gaining a height advantage. Enemies and teammates can also walk on your ice trail. Artic Beam: Fire a beam of ice, damaging and freezing opponents.

Fire a beam of ice, damaging and freezing opponents. Frozen Shelter: Create an unbreakable dome of ice around you, regenerating you and your allies. Enemies inside the dome are slowed.

Similar to McGinnis, Kelvin’s true ability lies in tanking and dealing AOE damage. However, Kelvin doesn’t have McGinnis’s lack of mobility, which makes him a really strong hero. In short, you have a hero that is solid for beginners but also great for team composition in Deadlock.

And those are the best beginner heroes you can play with in Deadlock. Of course, it’s still recommended that you try and learn all the heroes, so you are familiar with them when you face them.

Deadlock is available now.

