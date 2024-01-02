Fans of Black Clover finally have a game that they can enjoy. Black Clover M is a new turn-based strategy RPG with Gacha elements. One thing that makes Black Clover M stand out right now, though, is its very generous reroll system. Here’s the best Black Clover M reroll guide.

How to Reroll in Black Clover M

As you play through the initial story of the game, which closely follows the anime series, you’ll begin to unlock more and more of the game’s modes and systems. Around the end of the first chapter of the game’s story, you’ll be taken to a special Banner, where you’ll be given 20 chances at doing a 10 pull with a guaranteed SSR character in each pull. The trick here is that you only get to keep one of the pulls that you do as your final reward. This is an amazing opportunity to get a head start in the game with a super powerful new SSR character to use in your team.

This means you’ll get at least one SSR character along with the rest of the rewards from doing a 10 pull. This means that you really want to have a character goal during this process so that you know when you’ve got an ideal pull. You’ll be able to save one during the process and then keep going with your pulls to see if you can get one that’s even better. By the end of the process, you’ll have two sets of pulls to choose between. The one you saved and your last 10 pull. Let’s take a look at which the best SSR characters are so that you can easily figure out which pull to go with!

Best SSR Characters to Roll for in Black Clover M

Not all SSR characters are made even. In fact, some are simply far better than others at all aspects of the game, from PvE to PvP. When rolling, you’ll want to look for the following characters:

Lotus Whomalt – Lotus is the best Debuffer in the entire game. The Japanese and Korean versions of the game are ahead of the Global version with more characters, and he’s still one of the absolute best characters. If you pull this SSR in one of your pulls, you should absolutely save it. The only better outcome would be to pull Lotus plus an additional SSR!

Mars – Mars is the best tank character in the entire game. His ability to bolster your team’s defenses is second to none, and no new character has come close to beating him at this role. Mars would be a very close second choice to Lotus, and if you’ve pulled Mars but not Lotus, you should save him in case he’s your best choice.

William Vangeance – A powerful Buffer who provides both offensive and defensive buffs across the team. He’s a very good third option if you don’t happen to pull either Lotus or Mars.

Rades Spirito – One of the best shielders in the game and an absolutely top-tier beast for PvP. If you like the PvP aspect of Black Clover M, then I would take him over William. He’s a really good option if you don’t get either Lotus or Mars.

While other SSR characters, like Rill and Fuegoleon are still pretty strong, they’re nowhere near the power level of these top four picks. If you have Lotus, Mars, William, or Rades, you’ll have options to build much more powerful teams that will help you succeed early on in PvE and PvP challenges. So, try to keep rolling until you hit one of those characters, set them aside by saving them, and then keep going to see if you can beat that pull until they’re all used up!

That’s how you reroll in Black Clover M. Some players even take this mechanic as far as deleting their accounts and starting over to try the reroll again in order to get one of the best characters. Hopefully, you have some great luck with your pulls and can land a nice Lotus or Mars SSR!

