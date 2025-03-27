There are a ton of brand new cards to pull and check out in Shining Revelry, the March 2025 mini expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket, but which ones should you try to aim for? Here are the best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Best Cards

Team Rocket Grunt

Flip a coin until you get tails. For each heads, discard a random Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

This is basically the anti-Misty. While I don’t anticipate this being game-changing by any stretch of the imagination, the ability to potentially steal the first Energy advantage from your opponent is huge. Being able to shut down an Active Pokemon completely is a bonus.

Pokemon Center Lady

Heal 30 damage from 1 of your Pokemon, and it recovers from all Special Conditions.

While this isn’t quite as potent as Irida or Erika, it’s worth pointing out that Pokemon Center Lady has no restrictions like the other cards do. Healing all Special Conditions is a big plus, and will make Snorlax decks even stronger.

Cyclizar

80HP

Overacceleration (1 Colorless Energy): During your next turn, this Pokemon’s Overacceleration attack does +20 damage. 20 damage.

1 Retreat Cost

Weakness: Fighting

As someone who’s always love Farfetch’d as a starter, Cyclizar looks like it could be played alongside that card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The tradeoff is that you don’t get 40 damage right off the bat, but you do get additional HP. The Fighting weakness may also determine whether you use this or Farfetch’d in your deck.

Wugtrio Ex

140HP

Pop Out Throughout (3 Water Energy): 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon is chosen at random 3 times. For each time a Pokemon was chosen, do 50 damage to it.

1 Retreat Cost

Weakness: Lightning

I’m typically not a fan of RNG attacks, but Wugtrio Ex boasts 150 damage dealt across three different Pokemon, and that’s hard to ignore. Especially in a meta where Cyrus has emerged, being able to knock out Benched Pokemon or at least deal damage to them is huge.

Lucario Ex

150HP

Aura Sphere (3 Fighting Energy): This attack also does 30 damage to 1 of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. 100 damage.

2 Retreat Cost

Weakness: Psychic

For the same reason listed above, Lucario Ex is an exciting one to check out because of its ability to damage Benched Pokemon. It’s likely that you’ll also want to play this alongside regular Lucario for the Fighting buff. Options are always nice.

Beedrill Ex

170HP

Crushing Spear (2 Grass Energy): Discard a random Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokemon. 80 damage.

1 Retreat Cost

Weakness: Fire

The base Beedrill was pretty underwhelming, but if you pair it with the new Beedrill Ex, I can see a meta-game where it’s beneficial to have both in your deck. Grass decks have been pretty powerful this entire time, and while Beedrill Ex is a Stage 2 Pokemon which makes it a bit inconsistent, 80 damage for 2 Energy is incredible value, not to mention that guaranteed Energy discard.

And those are our picks for the best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry.

