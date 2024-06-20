Best Characters for Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

The Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge unleashes the true offensive potential of certain characters. Here are the best characters for the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic Set Effects in Honkai: Star Rail Explained

Set Pieces Effect Description 2-pc Increases Break Effect by 16% 4-pc If the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher, the Break DMG dealt to the enemy’s target ignores 10% of their DEF. If the wearer’s Break Effect is 250% or higher, the Super Break Effect DMG dealt to the enemy target additionally ignores 15% DEF.

The Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge relic set is obtained in the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Cavalier in the Penacony Grand Theater. Despite the overly long description, this set primarily focuses on stacking Break Effect, making it perfect for DPS that want this stat. DEF ignore is one of the strongest stats in the game, being the sole reason why Genius of Brilliant Stars is so strong even for non-Quantum characters.

It’s an okay choice overall for Break characters, but becomes incredibly great if they can use Super Break, which the Harmony Trailblazer enables. Users for the set will likely want them on their side at all times.

It can be difficult to achieve the full 250% Break Effect necessary to trigger the Sumer Break Effect without external buffs. But Break-centered characters will often have just enough Traces and Light Cone options to make this easier, so you won’t need to depend that much on luck in your relics.

The Best Characters for Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge in Honkai: Star Rail

As of 2.3, there’s one very obvious choice for this set, but any other future character in the Break Effect archetype will most likely enjoy using it as well.

1. Firefly

The Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge relic set is tailor-made for Firefly. This is the best relic set choice for her by far and should be the endgame goal. She has natural Super Break in her kit, boosted even further with Harmony Trailblazer, and can easily reach the required Break Effect for the full DEF ignore thanks to Traces and Passives.

2. Boothill

Despite not having Super Break on his kit, the other two effects of the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge relic set are quite decent on him. No need to change your current set if you already have good parts for him, as it would demand a lot of time and resources. But it’s another nice alternative. It’s highly recommended to stick Boothill to your Harmony Trailblazer if you use this set, as it’ll allow you to utilize its full potential.

3. Harmony Trailblazer

While the Trailblazer isn’t meant to deal damage, you’ve probably noticed how big their numbers can get, so this set ends up being somewhat viable for them. However, it’s still better to use them as a general buffer with the Watchmaker set (enhancing another character with the Iron Cavalry set) than make them the de facto carry.

The Honorable Mentions for the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

While technically any character could become a Break DPS, Xueyi, Luka and Sushang in particular are more viable in this archetype than others. However, due to how their kits work, they often want other stats as well, making it harder to reach the required amount of Break Effect to truly utilize this set. Not to mention that Harmony Trailblazer would need to stick to them at all times.

Xueyi might be the strongest among these choices, but the Genius of Brilliant Stars set suits her perfectly and will likely outperform Iron Cavalry for her at all times.

As shown with our Firefly build, the Super Break mechanic isn’t unique to the Trailblazer, so any character with it in the future will be viable with this set. And we’re certain to have more of them in the future, so make sure to keep those extra pieces if you’re already done with your Firefly.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

