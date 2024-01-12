Looking for the best Chevreuse build guide for Genshin Impact? Of course you are because the latest four-star character actually seems incredibly interesting. While not innately powerful on her own, she offers some cool buffs that we’ve never really seen on a Pyro character before.

Best Chevreuse Build Guide for Genshin Impact

Let’s get the normal attacks out of the way. They technically exist, but you should probably avoid them. Now, onto the fun stuff. The second least useful aspect of her kit is her elemental burst, which shoots a bomb that explodes into a cluster of more bombs. While this does allow for a big chunk of damage if you build her for that purpose, she’s not intended as a damage dealer.

Instead, most of her use comes from her elemental skill and her ascension passives. Chevreuse’s skill allows her to fire a shot that deals damage, or you can hold it to fire a more damaging shot. Along with that, Chevreuse also continuously restores HP to the active character based on her own HP. At this point, you’ll start to wonder if she’s meant to be an HP character, and she is.

That’s cemented in her ascension four passive, which reads, “After Chevreuse fires an Overcharged Ball using Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, nearby Pyro and Electro characters in the party gain 1% increased ATK for every 1,000 Max HP Chevreuse has for 30s. ATK can be increased by up to 40% in this way.” Basically, if you hit 40,000 HP with her and hold her skill after triggering an overload reaction, she buffs everyone’s attack.

Her first ascension is also intensely relevant. As long as her team is made up of all Pyro and Electro characters, hitting an opponent with the overload reaction, which is what happens when the two elements interact, will reduce the enemy’s Pyro and Electro resistance by 40% for six seconds. This is a pretty huge deal because it works even if she’s not on the field, and it means you don’t really need an Anemo character here.

If you get her constellations as well, she can generate more energy for her teammates and even allow her to heal all of them, not just the ones on the field. Plus, she also grants a Pyro and Electro damage bonus as well. She’s a pretty impressive buffer for this rather niche style of team.

Best Chevreuse Artifacts for Genshin Impact

Chevreuse has a few artifact options, all of which are linked to either her healing or general support functions. A lot of people will assume she does well with the Noblesse Oblige set, which allows her to buff her teammates when she uses her burst. However, her burst is a very negligible part of her kit, and she needs a lot of energy recharge to use it often. So, we’d actually suggest staying away from it.

Instead, we’d suggest going for the new Song of Days Past set. This set boosts healing and also makes it so that she can boost the damage of her teammates for five instances of damage based on the amount of healing. You can also just mix and match two-piece sets that buff HP and healing if you have them as well.

In terms of stats, you’ll want to basically put HP on every piece until you hit 40,000. If you can do that without needing the circlet to be HP, then you can put her on a healing bonus circlet instead. It’s worth noting that if you want her on a Favonius Lance for more energy generation for your team, then you’ll also need a roughly 30% crit rate overall as well.

Best Chevreuse Weapons for Genshin Impact

Chevreuse’s weapons are quite flexible. As with every other support character in the game, she does very well with the Favonius weapons, which for her is the Favonius Lance. This weapon allows her to create more energy particles to help her teammates use their bursts more often.

However, you can also put her on Black Tassel if you want to keep her HP maxed and aren’t worried about energy recharge. This will likely allow you to use a healing bonus circlet if you want to with far more ease. You can also look at the Rightful Reward polearm, which is the craftable polearm from Fontaine. This not only gives HP% as a secondary stat but also grants some energy regen as well.