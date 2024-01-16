The best Chevreuse team comps in Genshin Impact will allow you to get the most out of not just this powerful Pyro support character but also her unique support abilities and her teammates. All you need to do is read on, and you’ll be gifted with more knowledge.

Best Chevreuse Team Comps for Genshin Impact

Chevreuse has a kit that makes her only really shine when paired exclusively with Pyro and Electro characters. We can’t stress that enough. If any other elements are on a team with her, she literally loses access to parts of her kit that make her such a potent support unit, so while you can use her in other teams, we’re quite simply not going to discuss those because they’re not what she’s intended for, and frankly, we’re not convinced she’s fun enough to be forced into other boxes.

With that in mind, the specifics of the Pyro and Electro teams are important. As Chevreuse buffs your team, debuffs your enemies, and heals, she can fill in as the only healer on your team, which means that if you want to, you can make the other three characters on your team more damage-focused. However, you can also run her with Bennet as a secondary healer and buffer to allow for some truly absurd buffs to your remaining two characters.

Either way, characters that tend to fit in this team well are going to be a mix of sub-DPS and DPS options. For sub-DPS characters, one of the strongest possible options you can have is Fischl, who is well-known as one of the best units in the game and pairs especially well with on-field damage dealers who can cause a lot of elemental reactions, such as Klee. Beidou is also a very strong choice, but you’ll generally want to run her with Fischl because of her energy recharge needs. You can also use Xiangling if you’ll be using an on-field Electro character.

For on-field characters, you can basically take your pick from among the various Pyro and Electro characters. However, one of our favorite picks is Klee because she already likes explosions, and it feels both thematic and a lot of fun to play with her. You could also go with Yanfei, too. For Electro, you can go for Raiden Shogun, Lisa, Yae Miko, or even Cyno. There are a lot of options here, so play around within Chevreuse’s team restrictions and have fun.