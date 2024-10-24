15 Best Classic Horror Movies on Streaming

The horror genre has offered all sorts of exciting and terrifying films for viewers to enjoy. However, a precedent had to be set that would lead to some of your modern-day favorites. Here are the 15 best classic horror movies available on streaming.

Frankenstein

Where to stream: Peacock

Released in the same year as Dracula, 1931’s Frankenstein would be a part of a one-two punch that would establish Universal’s Monsters as iconic mainstays for years to come. While the film is a vast departure from the horrific and profound source material, this feature film has plenty going for it. The biggest factor is Boris Karloff as the monster. Paired with the makeup work from the legendary Jack Pierce (who would go on to do many other Universal monsters), Karloff’s performance as the monster would set the standard for monster movies decades later. This is essential viewing for any fan.

Bride of Frankenstein

Where to stream: Peacock

In this sequel to Frankenstein, we find the monster in an entirely different mindset, one that’s closer to the iteration in Mary Shelley’s original novel. More specifically, the creature’s desperate longing for a partner drives the plot of this film. This topic is only briefly addressed in the book (the female monster was never even brought to life), but it becomes the main focus of James Whale’s film. The director would bring a different tone and prestige to his horror movie projects (also directing the original Frankenstein as well as The Invisible Man), balancing dark comedy and gothic horror like no other Universal Monster movie at the time. This must-see horror film is an improvement from the first film.

Wolf Man

Where to stream: Prime Video

Werewolves have become synonymous with the horror genre, as countless variations on the creature’s mythology made their presence known on the big screen. However, Lon Chaney Jr.’s performance as the titular Wolf Man would become the gold standard for werewolves going forward. The 1941 film characterized Chaney Jr.’s beast as a tragic and complex monster, with director George Waggner using the Wolf Man as a metaphor for his struggles as a Jewish man during wartime. Any marginalized person can empathize with the tale of ostracization and horrors, and it is essential to watch, especially with a new iteration of the character from director Leigh Whannel on the way.

The Invisible Man

Where to stream: Prime Video

James Whale continued his hot streak after Frankenstein with The Invisible Man, which features some of the best practical effects seen in the original monster movies. Claude Rains’ portrayal of the titular character is that of a villainous madman and is, without a doubt, the most intense of all the Universal Monsters. The visual tricks used in the film help to accentuate its creepiness, and the societal impact on the manic character makes it feel real. The Invisible Man is as terrifying as it is hilarious.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Where to stream: Peacock

Tobe Hooper’s debut film would send shockwaves through the film industry. General audiences would squirm at the film, and the legend of its unorthodox and heated production is still looked back on in horror today. From its “true story” faux perspective introduced at the film’s beginning to its creepy cinematography and desensitized view of violence, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an essential horror film that shouldn’t be missed. The antics of Leatherface and his family would set the standard for the slasher genre (which had still been burgeoning/unnamed at the time of this film’s release) for years to come.

Saw

Where to stream: Max

Directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whanell, two creatives who would go on to carve a new path in horror films, the first Saw movie is Lightning in a Bottle. The story of two men trapped in a decrepit bathroom, chained by their feet, would end up being a mystery box in and of itself, as the narrative is told to us backward through a series of flashbacks as the two captives try to solve their way out of the trap. Saw would introduce striking imagery and fast-paced editing while making Billy the Puppet a horror icon. The film would spawn a ten-film franchise, and while the original writer and director who made this series would not be involved in most entries going forward, we’ll always have this unique small-scale horror film.

The Shining

Where to stream: Max

Stanley Kubrick is a legendary director whose filmography varies in style and genre, and The Shining is no different. The film is a loose adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, with Kubrick using the general concept introduced in the book to create his own vision of horror that has been hailed as a masterpiece not just in horror films but in the moviemaking landscape in general. Featuring legendary performances from Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, this intricately made horror film has been dissected and discussed ever since its initial release. Conspiracy theories abound with this film, and it’s a classic horror movie you should definitely watch and rewatch to pick up on any details you may have missed.

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Where to stream: Prime Video

Considered the last great film from the Universal Monster Movie era, Creature From the Black Lagoon is a mesmerizing and beautifully made horror movie. This classic has everything you’d expect from Universal at this point in time: impressive practical effects that still hold up today, a beautiful soundtrack, and breathtaking visuals that help to accentuate the atmospheric horror. Creature From the Black Lagoon is essentially the start of aquatic horror movies, and like the rest of the films from this era, it has inspired countless films after.

Halloween

Where to stream: AMC+

One of John Carpenter’s earlier films, Halloween, is a masterclass that would serve as the prototype of the Slasher subgenre of horror films. Synonymous with the holiday it’s named after, everything about this movie is iconic: the character of Michael Meyers and his creepy and featureless face mask, the final girl of Laurie Strode, and even the town of Haddonfield. Carpenter’s style of filmmaking and low budget brought a gritty style to the first film. With a haunting ending, a killer score, and a signature theme (also composed by Carpenter himself), Halloween easily cements itself as a classic horror movie that spawned endless sequels and even a reboot trilogy.

The Thing

Where to stream: Peacock

The Thing is another John Carpenter film that showcases the director’s mastery of horror and suspense. Set in a remote research station in Antarctica, The Thing showcases paranoia and uncertainty in a way very few other horror films have. The group stationed in Antarctica falls victim to an alien organism that can make itself look like anyone and anything as it consumes and replaces them one by one. With a dark and brooding score by the legendary Ennio Morricone and a star-making performance by Kurt Russell, The Thing is another horror classic by the master director. Few horror movies have as tense of an atmosphere as The Thing, except for maybe the next film on this list.

Alien

Where to stream: Hulu

Ridley Scott’s second feature film, Alien, is a historic horror movie. The film would catapult the director’s career, and his filmography alone speaks to his legendary status. But before all of his biggest films and subsequent sequels and world-building was 1979’s Alien. There are hardly any other taglines as renowned as “In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream,” and the film exemplifies it with its beautiful and isolating production design. Sigourney Weaver’s character of Ellen Ripley is subdued but incredibly likable. When paired with the iconic design of the Xenomorph, you have one of the most influential science fiction and horror films of all time.

Night of the Living Dead

Where to stream: Max

George Romero’s 1968 film essentially invented the concept and idea of a zombie and is a landmark filmmaking achievement. This groundbreaking entry on this list is as classic of a horror movie as you can get, featuring an ensemble of characters trapped in a farmhouse attempting to survive as the undead attempt to eat them. The film had violence and gore utterly unheard of in 1968, making it all the more intriguing. The countless amount of zombie films, both follow-ups that Romero himself would make along with so many other zombie tales sent against all kinds of backdrops, speak to the immeasurable influence Night of the Living Dead had.

Poltergeist

Where to stream: Max

The dream team of Tobe Hooper (previously mentioned on this list) and Steven Spielberg created a horror classic with Poltergeist. Thanks to this film, the imagery of a young girl facing a static television has been ingrained into the minds of all kinds of viewers. Poltergeist is filled with beautiful family dynamics, creative, practical effects, and a heartfelt story at the center of its horrific maze in 1980s suburbia.

Psycho

Where to stream: Netflix

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho is a film whose imagery has been replicated in hundreds of movies, whether through parody or homage. The shower, knife, and quick cuts are recognizable to even the most casual of movie fans. If that doesn’t speak to Psycho’s credibility as a horror classic, I don’t know what will. The film’s initial premise is as misleading as they come, and its twist, though completely spoiled at this point 63 years later, still hits hard by the time Psycho reaches its end. Alfred Hitchcock can still captivate new and old viewers with this classic horror film, and it is an excellent start for those unfamiliar with the legendary director’s filmography.

The Exorcist

Where to stream: Max

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist has long been touted as one of the scariest movies ever. The hype around the film created something of a viral marketing campaign for it back in 1973, with people engrossed by stories of people fainting or leaving to throw up in the theater when the film first premiered. Telling the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and a local priest having an unrelated crisis of faith, the intersection of the two stories leads to some of the most blood-curdling moments in cinema history. Being one of the few horror movies nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, The Exorcist is required viewing for any horror fan.

