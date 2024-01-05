Best Cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranked

Throughout the fantasy RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, players can equip gear and clothing to customize their appearance and abilities. This includes a number of cloaks, each with their own unique features. Here are the best cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3, how to find them, and what features they contain.

Shade-Slayer Cloak

The player wears the Shade-Slayer Cloak

Excellent attack rolls result in character doling out critical attacks, which are especially key for character classes like rogues and fighters. The Shade-Slayer Cloak reduces the number needed for a critical hit roll by a full point while striking at an enemy as long as they are undetected. More importantly, the Shade-Slayer Cloak allows the wearer to stack this ability, with any additional items or spells improving critical hit probabilities significantly boosted by equipping the cloak.

As a testament to the Shade-Slayer Cloak’s notable quality, it isn’t available to players until Act III. At the Guild Hall in the Lower City Sewers, players can purchase the cloak from Sticky Dondo for 900 gold. As a nice benefit, all character classes can wear the Shade-Slayer Cloak as they progress toward the game’s finale.

Cloak of Protection

The player wears the Cloak of Protection

One of the solid cloaks for all character classes that players don’t have to wait all the way until Act III of Baldur’s Gate 3 to obtain is the Cloak of Protection. Found at the start of Act II, the cloak gives its wearer one additional armor class point to mitigate incoming damage and a bonus to saving throws for a heightened defensive boost. Versatile and valuable, the Cloak of Protection is also relatively easy to acquire in comparison to rarer items in the game.

After entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands at the start of Act II, navigate to the north side of the territory to find the Last Light Inn. Players must convince the inhabitants that they and their party do not pose a threat and speak with Talli, who will sell them the Cloak of Protection for 480 gold. Do not put off purchasing the Cloak of Protection too late into Act II, as the narrative may impact the Last Light Inn and the NPCs inside, including Talli.

Cindermoth Cloak

Aelis Siryasius confronts the player

Many cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3 have deadly offensive abilities, and few cloaks bring the fiery fury with the same effectiveness as the Cindermoth Cloak. The cloak inflicts burning damage on any enemies within two meters of the wearer, with no limit to the cloak emitting damage to anyone who attacks the wearer. This area-of-effect benefit has a larger range than similar cloaks, while its burning effects can stack residual damage on enemies through its elemental properties.

In Act III, players can encounter the half-elf Aelis Siryasius in the City Sewers and engage him in a fight. If victorious, players can loot the Cindermoth Cloak from Aelis after the battle. The fight with Aelis is an optional encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, so interested players should keep an eye out in Act III.

Cloak of the Weave

The player wears the Cloak of the Weave

A must-have cloak for magic users in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Cloak of the Weave, which significantly helps their casting roles, along with some defensive perks. Characters wearing the cloak have the probability of their spell hitting its target and an increased damage output by a full point with the corresponding dice rolls. Additionally, once per rest, the cloak absorbs incoming elemental damage and reflects it back at the attacker.

The Cloak of the Weave is purchased from Helsik, the merchant at Devil’s Fee in the Lower City in Act III. The cloak isn’t included with Helsik’s initial stock, and players must first tour the inside of the shop and interact with the objects around it, passing Arcana checks to prove to Helsik that they know their stuff. Once suitably impressed, Helsik will increase her merchandise for sale, with the Cloak of the Weave fetching an asking price of 300 gold.

Cloak of Displacement

The stats for the Cloak of Displacement

The core mechanics in Baldur’s Gate 3 are dictated by dice rolls, indicating whether every character action is successful and by how much. This axiom is especially true for combat, with a system of attack and saving throws forming the backbone of the game’s combat system. The Cloak of Displacement is invaluable for combat, forcing those who attack the wearer to make two attack throws, with the lower of the two rolls counting as the sole attack.

Like many of the best items in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Cloak of Displacement isn’t available to the players until Act III. At the weapon shop Danthelon’s Dancing Axe in Wyrm’s Crossing, the Cloak of Displacement can be bought for 323 gold. All character classes can wear the cloak, while characters with higher armor classes will benefit from its defensive boost the most.