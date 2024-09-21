Best Cozy Games To Play This Fall

The weather is getting colder again, which means it’s the perfect time to stay inside and start a new cozy game. Here’s a list of all the best cozy games you need to be playing this fall season!

Fields of Mistria

Available on: Steam.

NPC Studios’ Fields of Mistiria released in Early Access a month ago and has been adored by thousands of players since.

This nostalgic and comforting life/farming simulation follows your customisable protagonist helping to rebuild the town of Mistira after a devastating earthquake. Among the highly saturated farming sim market, Fields of Misteria stands out as refreshingly unique, with its carefully written NPCs and well-thought-out game mechanics.

The art style of Fields of Misteria adds to the overall feeling of calmness when playing the game, as well. Live vicariously through your character, walking through fields of cherry blossoms and bright green grass.

For fans of: Stardew Valley, Dinkum

Echoes Of The Plum Grove

Available on: Steam.

Help rebuild Honeywood and start a new life in Echoes Of The Plum Grove.

Although no time period is explicitly stated, Echoes Of The Plum Grove reminds me of the early settlers era, with its pretty vintage dresses and the task of building a town from nothing. But Echoes Of The Plum Grove is not just a farming sim — your decisions matter! Where you build your house, whether you stock up wisely for the barren winter, and which NPC you marry all have consequences on not just you but your family for generations to come. But don’t worry, the endearing 2D cutout characters and forgiving game difficulty make this game a cozy and casual gamer’s dream.

For fans of: Stardew Valley, Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sun Haven

Image via Pixel Sprout Studio

Available on: Steam.

Become a farmer, build relationships with townsfolk, and fight pixelated monsters in Sun Haven.

Adding an RPG twist to the familiar farming sim formula, Sun Haven has it all. Create, tend, and upgrade three farms across all the seasons of the year, interact with hundreds of NPCs and choose one (or multiple) to romance, and fight beasts on side quests. Whether you want to play solo or with friends, Sun Haven is a highly entertaining game with loveable characters.

Sunhaven is very aesthetically pleasing, and its colour palette of deep reds, greens, and oranges fits in well as the trees outside start to brown. Additionally, the spooky elements of the game provide you with casual monster-hunting fun that doesn’t feel too high-pressure or strenuous. With so much to do and interact with, no minute in Sun Haven is dull.

For fans of: Stardew Valley, Fae Farm

Tavern Talk

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch.

Become the manager of Wayfarer’s Inn in Tavern Talk.

Tavern Talk is an easy-going visual novel for players who prefer interesting stories and characters over action. Work at the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Wayfarer’s Inn and learn the stories of the regulars who visit you, all whilst mixing up magical drinks.

The character design and writing are where this game really stands out — no two NPCs feel the same and figuring out how the journeys of multiple characters intertwine is a delightful experience.

For fans of: Coffee Talk, Potionomics

Love, Ghostie

Available on: Steam.

Get into the mood for the spooky season as a ghostly matchmaker and manor manager in Love, Ghostie.

This game is packed full of adorable residents to get to know and build relationships with. From pandas and tigers to plants and robots, everyone deserves love, and in this cozy game, it’s your job to make sure they find it. Set your residents up on dates with their perfect match, and keep them happy by making sure the manor is as welcoming as a haunted house can be.

With its calming music and cute premise, this game feels like a warm hug and is a wholesome way to get yourself feeling festive for Halloween.

For fans of: Our Life: Beginnings & Always, Dream Daddy

Fabledom

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch.

Build your dream fairy-tale city in Fabledom!

Fabledom has all the staples of a city builder game. Starting from a rural village, steadily maintain and upgrade your city with the help of your loyal Fableings and alliances with your neighbours. The easy-to-understand UI and leisurely default difficulty setting make this game a great starting point for anyone who has never played a city builder and is looking for a relaxed place to get started.

There’s a healthy amount of challenge to keep gameplay interesting, including some hostile magical neighbours and alliances with kingdoms that may have malicious intent. Adjust the difficulty at any time to play this game exactly how you’d like to.

For fans of: Planet Zoo, The Universim

Spiritfarer

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android.

Manage a boat full of friendly spirits and learn an emotional lesson in Spiritfarer.

In this management sim, you are Stella, a ferry-master tasked with caring for spirits on their way to the next life. Spiritfarer takes everything you already know and love about management sims and builds on it for a calming and surprisingly touching experience.

Its colourful and enchanting art style paired with masterful game writing is just what you need on a quiet fall evening. Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition contains all the extra content that enriches the game, too. Play Spiritfarer for a one-of-a-kind cozy game experience that will stay in your heart long after the game ends.

For fans of: Bear and Breakfast, Hollow Knight

SEASON: A Letter To The Future

Available on: Steam. PlayStation 4/5.

Embark on a solo journey through a strange but beautiful world in SEASON: A Letter To The Future.

The second major project by indie developers Scavenger Studio, SEASON is a game about exploration, making memories, and learning to understand the world around you. The story of this game is expertly structured so you won’t be overwhelmed with too much lore at once.

Cycle through the stunning landscapes in SEASON and get to know complex characters with intriguing stories, creating memories before it’s too late. SEASON is one of those games it’s best to go into with limited prior knowledge; allow this immersive story to reveal itself to you this fall.

For fans of: Dredge, What Remains of Edith Finch

Shokudo Underworld

Available on: Steam.

In this casual restaurant management game, make sushi for mysterious creatures in the Underworld.

Taiwanese game developers Miluku Inc. have released their charming debut, Shokudo Underworld, just in time for fall. Collect ingredients from mythical creatures to ensure your clients get the perfect plate of sushi and upgrade your restaurant as business grows. The pleasant hand-drawn art style and calming music make for an all-around tranquil experience. At $4.99 USD on Steam, this game is worth a buy!

Shokudo Underworld has all the spooky yet calming aesthetics you need for a cozy Halloween.

For fans of: Cat Café Manager, Galaxy Manager

Minami Lane

Available on: Steam

You’re in charge of managing a cozy street in Minami Lane.

Released in spring of 2024, Minami Lane has received high praise from cozy and casual gamers for its simple yet entertaining premise, cute art style, and rewarding gameplay. Acting as a micro city builder, enjoy building homes for villagers and adding shops, cafes, and more to ensure the happiness of the little animals living on your street.

Minami Lane is only a few hours long, but at $4.99 USD I believe this adorable management sim is worth every penny.

For fans of: Let’s Build A Zoo, Animal Crossing

And those are the best cozy games you should play this fall 2024 season! Snuggle up, get cozy, and have fun.

