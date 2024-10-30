10 Best Cozy Horror Games to Play This Halloween

Looking for something spooky but not too spooky this Halloween? Cozy horror games strike the perfect balance, blending eerie themes with lighter gameplay that keeps the scares manageable and the fun high. Here’s a list of cozy horror games perfect for a relaxed Halloween night.

10. Death and Taxes

In this darkly comedic game, you play as the Grim Reaper’s “temp,” deciding who lives and who dies. Your choices impact the world in strange ways, making each decision feel weighty despite the humorous premise.

Each day, you review profiles and decide fates, watching how your choices change the world. It’s a light, decision-based game that balances moral questions with a humorous, cartoonish style. Death and Taxes is dark without being frightening. Its sense of humor, charming visuals, and whimsical take on being a Grim Reaper make it a fun, cozy way to dip into the macabre.

9. Call of the Sea

Set in the 1930s, you play as Norah, searching for her missing husband on a strange tropical island filled with ancient ruins and hidden secrets. As she explores, she uncovers eerie clues that hint at something otherworldly.

Call of the Sea is a first-person puzzle adventure where you solve various environmental puzzles, piece together clues, and explore beautiful yet mysterious landscapes. The focus is on discovery and curiosity rather than danger.

The island’s beauty keeps things light, even as you uncover strange mysteries. Call of the Sea is more about wonder than terror, perfect for those who love the idea of adventure tinged with just a hint of horror.

8. Night in the Woods

Mae, a college dropout, returns to her hometown, only to find strange things happening in the shadows. She reconnects with old friends and begins to uncover the eerie secrets of the town.

You’ll explore Possum Springs, interact with quirky characters, and play minigames as you help Mae piece together the mystery. Night in the Woods‘ blend of story-driven adventure and light platforming keeps things fun and engaging.

With a mix of quirky humor, charming characters, and subtle supernatural elements, the game feels like a blend of cozy small-town vibes with a hint of the paranormal. It’s spooky but still feels like home.

7. Little Misfortune

In Little Misfortune, Misfortune, a girl with an endless sense of curiosity, embarks on a journey to find “Eternal Happiness” with a mysterious narrator guiding her. As she explores, she encounters darkly funny situations that add both humor and discomfort.

You’ll help Misfortune make choices and navigate strange encounters — some funny, some unsettling. The game mixes humor with dark themes, keeping you entertained while making you wonder what strange event is next.

With its childlike innocence and quirky humor, Little Misfortune keeps things creepy without being too intense. It’s perfect for players who like their horror with a side of dark comedy and whimsy.

6. Beacon Pines

Follow Luka and his friends as they try to uncover the strange, unsettling secrets of their seemingly quiet town. Playing like a storybook adventure, you’ll discover that Beacon Pines has much more going on beneath its friendly surface.

You navigate the story by choosing different paths in a “choose your adventure” format. Each choice opens up new twists and helps you piece together the town’s hidden mysteries, making every decision feel meaningful.

This one feels like reading a spooky children’s book, with cute characters and a forest setting that’s as enchanting as it is unsettling. The balance of warmth and mystery makes it cozy yet hauntingly intriguing.

5. Cult of the Lamb

As a lamb resurrected by a mysterious dark god, you’re tasked with starting and growing a cult. Cult of the Lamb is filled with adorable animals who can become your followers, but there’s a dark twist as you lead them through rituals and strange rites.

The gameplay revolves around base-building, resource management, and action-RPG elements. You’ll gather resources, build structures, and fight through dungeons to gain more power.

Balancing your followers’ happiness with sinister rituals creates a strange tension between the cute visuals and dark themes. The game’s cartoonish art style keeps it light despite the darker themes, blending adorable visuals with cult horror. It’s as if Animal Crossing and The Exorcist had a strange child.

4. Dredge

In Dredge, you’re a fisherman in a creepy coastal town, casting your net in waters that hide much more than fish. As you fish and interact with locals, you slowly uncover the sinister history and strange happenings lurking beneath the waves.

By day, you’ll fish, upgrade your boat, and fulfill orders. By night, the ocean reveals creepy events — strange lights, ghostly figures, and monstrous creatures. It’s a fishing game with a dark twist, where venturing out at night is both thrilling and unnerving.

With an isolated seaside town, a dark ocean, and shadowy hints of the unknown, Dredge offers a spooky atmosphere without outright horror. It’s for players who like their scares submerged just below the surface.

3. What Remains of Edith Finch

Edith Finch returns to her mysterious family home to uncover the tragic fates of her relatives. Each room in the sprawling house tells a different, eerie story, blending elements of magic realism with hints of horror.

Every family member’s story is experienced in a unique, interactive way, using gameplay to represent their memories and final moments. It’s a series of beautifully crafted vignettes, each with its own emotional impact.

It’s not outright scary but it is filled with melancholic mystery. The surreal nature of each tale and the immersive storytelling makes What Remains of Edith Finch haunting and beautiful, giving you a glimpse into the fantastical world of the Finch family.

2. Oxenfree

In Oxenfree, a group of teens accidentally open a portal during a night trip to an abandoned island. As paranormal events spiral out of control, you must uncover the island’s dark secrets and find a way to close the portal.

The game features unique dialogue-driven gameplay, where your choices shape the story and character relationships. You’ll use a handheld radio to communicate with ghosts, solve puzzles, and discover hidden lore as the story unfolds.

Oxenfree feels like a classic ghost story told around a campfire — creepy but more mysterious than terrifying. The nostalgic vibe and close-knit group of friends makes it feel personal, like you’re tagging along on their ghost-hunting adventure.

1. Cozy Grove

In Cozy Grove, you’re a Spirit Scout sent to a haunted island, tasked with helping ghostly bears find peace. The spirits are friendly, but the island has its mysteries, slowly revealed as you explore and complete quests for the ghostly residents.

You’ll gather resources, craft items, decorate the island, and help the spirits move on. The island changes daily, so there’s always something new to discover each time you log in. This isn’t about racing to the end; it’s a slow, delightful journey.

It’s the perfect game if you want some Halloween spirit without jump scares.

