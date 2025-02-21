Best Crew Members to Recruit in Early Game for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is all about building the best Pirate crew you can. Because of this, you can ask plenty of characters to join. Here are the best crew members for early-game recruitment so that you can progress through Pirate Yakuza‘s story faster.

Recommended Videos

During Chapter 2 of the game’s story, Goro and his small crew first enter Madlantis, a Pirate Sanctuary that hosts Naval Colloseum battles. In this section of the game, you learn more about your crew members, Jason and Masaru, and how their crew was disbanded after a betrayal in the Pirate Colleseum battles that cost them everything. With this revelation, Goro is given the task of upgrading his ship and crew to try out the naval battles in the arena, although he needs to upgrade his ship first, as well as recruit additional crew members.

The Coliseum in Pirate Yakuza is an essential part of the story, and players essentially have a wall put in front of them; $10,000 must be earned to fix your ship, and five crew members must be recruited before progressing through the main story. For those who want to get this out of the way faster, five specific members require little to no work at all to get them to join your ship.

Crew Members to Recruit Early in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Nickelle Kidman

In an obvious play on Nicole Kidman, Nickelle is an actor who can be found hanging out near the beach in Honolulu, and all that’s required of you for her to join your crew is for the Goro Pirates to have a two-star rating. This rating is quickly earned by simply completing all the main story missions up to this point, and you should already have two stars by the time you interact with her. If by some off-chance you don’t, this rating can quickly be earned by finding treasure, fighting thugs, and engaging in naval battles on the open sea.

Hammerhead

As players explore all the different options of which crew members they can recruit to the cause, it will soon become evident that there are usually three distinct paths: you can either pay the recruit, give them an item that they desire, or beat them up. In Hammerhead’s case, who is located on the second floor of the shopping center in Honolulu, you’ll need to beat him in a fight to recruit him. Most of the recruits in this list are ones that you need to fight, as they are the fastest ones to complete. Hammerhead’s health isn’t too large, and players should be able to make quick work of him to get one of the five needed to complete the Pirate Yakuza story.

Related: All Yakuza Games, Ranked from Worst to Best

Kenzo

Kenzo is a ship hand located in the dock area of the beach in Honolulu, and he is recruited by either being given raw materials that players earn on their journey or being paid a couple of thousand dollars. This is another fast and easy recruit, as players will have already collected plenty of building materials while traversing the sea, as well as earned plenty of money from treasures to be able to afford him. Kenzo is a fast and reliable crew member who is more than worth the price of a few in-game items that are easily obtainable.

Lucas

Lucas can be recruited in Madlantis, and the only requirement is a good old-fashioned fistfight. The temperamental character has a hilarious interaction with Goro before challenging him to a fight. This fight isn’t dissimilar to Hammerheads, although his melee weapon makes his attacks slightly more dangerous. After the other boss fights that the player has had to deal with in the two chapters leading up to this objective, Lucas shouldn’t be a problem.

Obispo

Obispo is a recruit that you can get simply by eating at his establishment in Honolulu. Given the number of enemies that consistently spawn around here, all players have to do is engage in battles, lower their health a bit, and then go buy a meal to eat at his restaurant. This process only needs to be done five times before Obispo can join the Goro Pirates and will mark your fifth crew member. Obispo is slightly more tedious to recruit but is still easier when compared to others on the island who have more comprehensive tasks or require a higher rating from you and your crew before they join.

While there are plenty of other (perhaps more impressive) crew members to recruit throughout the various islands in Pirate Yakuza, these five are the ones that will get you to the next point in the story the fastest. As the battles become more challenging and more crew members are required in later chapters, players can then worry about recruiting some with higher stats that require more leg work.

And those are the best crew Members to recruit in the early game for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy