Best Decks for High Voltage in Marvel Snap

Much like Deadpool’s Diner before it, High Voltage is a limited-time but recurring game mode in Marvel Snap that grants a brand new card if you grind it out. Since cards are expensive and hard to come buy in this superhero-themed card battler, you’re going to want to get a handle on it quickly to reap all the rewards.

How High Voltage Works in Marvel Snap

High Voltage differs from both regular ranked ladder and Conquest mode in several key ways:

There is no snapping

There are only 3 turns

You start with 2 cards and draw 2 cards each turn

Each turn both players will receive 2 to 5 max energy – this is the same for both players

This max energy stacks, meaning you’ll have 6 to 15 total extra energy on the final turn

Certain locations and cards are banned (Black Widow, Galactus, Magik)

If you lose a match, you do not decrease in any sort of rank. Instead, if you win, you gain Volts, which advance the High Voltage reward track in Marvel Snap. Furthermore, there are High Voltage Missions that refresh like regular missions do every 8 hours.

As a result, risky high-reward decks are the way to go with High Voltage, as you don’t lose anything upon defeat. This, in turn, makes certain cards much better than others. Furthermore, you do not want to have a lot of cheap cards, as you begin the game with at least 3 energy.

Agony is the card reward for the first iteration of High Voltage.

Best High Voltage Decks in Marvel Snap

With so much more energy and fewer turns, you best believe greedy combo decks are the way to go in High Voltage. Taking a standard discard or destroy deck isn’t the move here. As such, here are two decks that will guarantee you enough wins to obtain all the rewards:

Jeff!

Morph

Nocturne

Super Skrull

Wong

Iron Lad

Iron Man

White Tiger

Namora

Onslaught

Odin

The Living Tribunal

The only necessary Series 5 card in this list is Namora, as she’s the lynchpin for how this deck works. Otherwise Jeff! can be replaced with Nightcrawler, Nocturne with something like Copycat, and Iron Lad for Jubilee.

This deck has two straightforward win conditions: build up a lane with Iron Man, Onslaught, and The Living Tribunal to spread massive power to all three lanes. Otherwise, you’ll want to try and get Wong, Onslaught, and Namora into one lane to massively buff up cards like Jeff and Nocturne in the two others. Sometimes, both strategies coalesce into one and you reach insane numbers. Super Skrull is a great tech card that counters opposing decks of a similar type.

Some decks are running counter cards like Cosmo and Enchantress, however, so just forfeit if you’re hit with either of those. Alternate versions of this deck run Black Panther and try to reach new heights with him – consider running that kind of a list instead if you don’t have Namora.

This neck list is more of a counter-control deck that ruined my day more than a few times while playing High Voltage in Marvel Snap as it looks to basically negate your opponent’s massive plays. It is, however, Series 5 card heavy. Check it out:

Sunspot

Ebony Maw

Shadow King

Electro

Viper

Shang-Chi

War Machine

Misery

Doctor Doom

Odin

Alioth

The Infinaut

The Series 5 cards in this list are War Machine, Misery, and Alioth – all rather expensive. Alioth can be replaced with another 6-drop card; however, War Machine is pretty imperative here. Switch out Misery for Enchantress if you do not have her.

With this deck, you’re not looking to play Electro for the extra mana but rather combo him with Viper to take away your opponent’s ability to play more than one card a turn. This also works against opposing Super Skrulls (of which there are a lot). Otherwise, you’ll want to win with Odin into Doctor Doom or countering huge Black Panthers with Shang-Chi or Shadow King. War Machine and Misery are great to combo with Electro if you do not have Viper on hand. The former also allows you to play The Infinaut without skipping a previous turn.

All High Voltage Rewards in Marvel Snap

Here are all the rewards you can get for playing High Voltage:

750 Volts: Agony portrait

2000 Volts: 250 credits

3500 Volts: Red neon border

5000 Volts: 250 credits

8000 Volts: Agony

11000 Volts: Coello Iron Man variant

The best way to obtain all these rewards is to wait until you have three of the High Voltage-specific challenges to complete and come back when they refresh.

And those are the best High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

