Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Best Dialogue Choices for Markvart von Aulitz’s Death in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 10:06 pm

Your dialogue choices in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 matter. While they may not necessarily alter the outcome of the story, they do set the tone and determine what kind of player you are. Here are the best dialogue choices for Markvart von Aulitz’s death in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Table of contents

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best Dialogue Choices for Markvart’s Death

Towards the end of the story in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Henry will finally come face to face with Markvart von Aulitz with the intention of killing him. You’ll be able to have a conversation with him before actually doing the deed, though.

Here are the best dialogue choices for this conversation:

PromptAnswer
I don’t want to sit here all night, dying slowly like a stuck pig.Are you afraid?
At a time like this, you do not feel fear.Hell awaits you.
He will take care of them… He owes it to me.Sigismund will never be king.
He had her torn apart by dogs.Wenceslas did nothing of the sort.
While traitors like Jobst profit.What have you got against Jobst?
Mark my words.Where’s von Bergow?
You would like to pay him a night-time visit as well?That’s none of your business.
Let me depart with dignity.Give von Aulitz a dignified death.

Really, the only choice that truly matters here is the very last one. You’ll be given three options at the end:

  • Give von Aulitz a dignified death.
  • Kill von Aulitz like a dog.
  • Let von Aulitz live.

In my view, the best dialogue option to pick here is to give him a dignified death. By doing this, Henry will help Markvart stand before killing him with his sword, whereas the second option will see Henry kill him cold-heartedly while he’s seated.

Seeing as how this final scene is meant to humanize Markvart and showcase the horrors of war, it makes sense for Henry to want to give him a dignified death.

Can You Let von Aulitz Live?

If you pick the third option and let von Aulitz live, Henry will simply walk away and let him bleed to death. Before he goes, though, von Aulitz will ask him to pour him another cup of wine. Once Henry hands over the wine, he’ll leave, and von Aulitz will be left drinking as he bleeds to death.

And those are the best dialogue options to pick for Markvart von Aulitz’s death in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
