In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the dice mini-game isn’t just a fun way to kill time; it’s a serious way to make money. However, standard dice can only take you so far. Here are the 10 best dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Best Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Ranked

1. Saint Antiochus’ Die

This is, without a doubt, the best die in the game. It always rolls a 3, meaning if you get six of these, you will win every single game of dice without any effort. Finding multiple copies of it takes some work, but once you do, you can just max out bets and farm Groschen like a pro.

Traders like Minstrel Roxanne and Master Bartholomew of Olomouc sometimes sell the pair, but it’s rare.

2. Weighted Die

The Weighted Die is another must-have. It has the highest chance of rolling a 1, which is one of the safest and most valuable numbers in dice.

Pair it with the Favourable Die or the Odd Die, and you can rack up points fast. You can find one in a chest at Rocktower Pond in the Trosky region, making it worth tracking down early.

3. Sad Greaser Die

This die is all about manipulation. It has a devil’s face instead of the number 1, meaning it won’t save you from going bust, but it does have a higher chance of rolling 2 and 5. It’s a bit riskier than standard weighted dice, but in the right hands, it’s deadly. You can pickpocket soldiers in Maleshov to get one.

4. Devil’s Head Die

Similar to the Sad Greaser Die, this one also has a devil’s face instead of a 1. The difference is that it increases the chance of rolling numbers that extend combinations, doubling the points you get. It’s not as consistent as the Saint Antiochus’ Die, but if you know what you’re doing, it can turn the game in your favor. You can usually buy it from Balthazar, a trader who pops up in roadside camps.

5. Favourable Die

If you want to play it safe, this is the pair of dice for you in Kindom Come: Deliverance 2. It has a high chance of rolling 1s and 5s, both of which are great because they always score points. You can use this to guarantee safe rolls and avoid getting busted. If you combine it with the Weighted Die, you’ll have a near-perfect setup. You can find this die for sale in the Secret Prayer Room in Kuttenberg City.

6. Lucky Die

This one favors rolling 1s and 6s. It’s not as foolproof as the Weighted or Favourable Dice, but it’s still useful if you pair it with the right dice. You can create some strong combinations, but it does require a bit more strategy. You can sometimes find it for sale with traders, though their inventory changes often.

7. Odd Die

This die only rolls odd numbers – 1, 3, or 5. It’s useful because two of those numbers can score points on their own, but the downside is that rolling a 3 isn’t great unless you build a set around it. It’s often available for purchase from innkeepers like Lawrence in Zhelejov.

8. Holy Trinity Die

This die heavily favors rolling a 3, which isn’t amazing on its own but can be powerful when combined with the Saint Antiochus’ Die. If you want to build a setup that guarantees 3s for specific combinations, this is the die you need. You can sometimes buy it from Gregorius at roadside camps or Smolka at the Devil’s Den bathhouse.

9. Strip Die

This die is another solid choice for safe rolls. It has a high chance of rolling a 1, along with decent odds for 5s and 6s. Because 1 and 5 always score points, you’ll rarely get stuck with a bad roll. It’s a great pick for beginners who want to increase their odds of winning. You can buy it from the Nomad Karol, who can be found in random roadside camps.

10. Shrinking Die

This die has the highest chance of rolling a 6, making it ideal for specific combinations like three 6s or partial straights. The downside is that rolling too many 6s can be risky, so you need to balance it with dice that give you 1s or 5s to keep your rolls safe. It’s one of the rarer pairs of dice in the game, but if you’re looking for high-risk, high-reward plays, this one’s for you.

And those are the best dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

