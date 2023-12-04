Picking out a class to play in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can be tricky, given that it has a level of 25 for now. In this guide, we’ll be going over which classes are currently the strongest picks to play in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Best DPS Classes In WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Hunter

The Hunter is currently the best class to play for Damage in Season of Discovery. It is exceptionally good for leveling because in WoW Classic, most classes really struggle with mana sustain early on. Hunters don’t have a reliance on mana, so it really gives them the edge in how quickly they can level and complete quests. Hunters also have the ability to get a variety of pets they can make excellent use of. From using them to tank enemies to helping with damage, pets add a lot of damage and utility for Hunters at these levels.

Hunters have some very powerful new Season of Discovery Runes that really amp up their DPS and will make them hard to compete with in damage output in Dungeons and the level 25 raid content. Being ranged and not constrained by mana, Hunters will likely be the dominant DPS class for the next few Season of Discovery updates as well.

Related: How to Play Season of Discovery in World of Warcraft Classic

2) Retribution Paladin

While Retribution Paladins aren’t usually the highest damage in WoW Classic, that now changes with Season of Discovery. This class gets some of the most powerful Runes. With new core rotation abilities, a new Seal spell, and other buffs, Retribution Paladins will comfortably sit at the top of damage charts in the current version of Season of Discovery.

With tanking and healing specs also available, Retribution Paladins are currently one of the most versatile and well-rounded characters you can choose. They’re quite tanky and have an easy time leveling thanks to having survivability, healing, and good damage. You can’t go wrong picking up Paladin as your class this season.

3) Warlock

Warlocks have some of the most powerful range spell damage in WoW Classic, and with a level cap of 25, they outclass even Mages at single-target damage. They don’t really have AOE damage, but spreading out their Damage Over Time spells across a bunch of enemies really puts in the work. They get a bunch of useful and powerful new spells from their Runes in SoD that really help to skyrocket their damage output.

Warlocks, of course, gain access to pets, which – much like Hunters – make them incredibly good solo levelers, with the pets taking agro and tanking hits. With the new Runes they gain access to, they’re actually able to play the Tank role this season as well, which is a really cool feature and another great reason to pick up this class to try out in SoD.

Those are the best classes to play for DPS in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It’s a really cool new seasonal game mode, and these classes are amazing to play right now.