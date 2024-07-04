The best dribble moves in NBA 2K24 moves can help you get past defenders, create space, and score easily. Here’s a full list of the top dribbles under different categories for you to turn your opponent into space dust on the court.

Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K24 for Different Builds

Best Dribble Styles

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Kyrie Irving Speed with Ball 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Speed with Ball 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Magic Johnson Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man Pro Speed with Ball 70+

When it comes to dribble styles in NBA 2K24, having quick and low dribbles is essential to minimize the risk of turnovers and keep defenders guessing. Everyone knows how Kyrie Irving dribbles; it is so fast and unpredictable that defenders are kept off balance. What Kyrie brings is an ability to get into the lane with a variety of quick, shifty moves perfect for guys around 6’5″. Magic Johnson’s style is perfect for taller builds if you play with a certain grace, whereas the Pro dribble style ensures effective ball movement with decisive control for big men.

Best Signature Size-Ups

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Steve Francis Ball Handle 95+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man Kevin Durant Ball Handle 85+

Signature size-ups in NBA 2K24 are crucial for creating space and setting up plays with deceptive dribbling. Steve Francis and Stephen Curry offer some of the best size-ups for smaller players, while Cade Cunningham and Kevin Durant are great choices for taller players. Kevin Durant’s size-up combines fluid motion and deceptive dribbles really works well on power forwards and centers.

Best Regular Breakdown Combo

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man Pro Ball Handle 70+

Breakdown combos are great if you want to shift directions and confuse defenders with quick changes of pace in NBA 2K24. Isaiah Thomas’s combo is top-notch for smaller players under 6’5″ and is the best overall in this category. If you want swift directional changes, Isaiah Thomas’s combo is the way to go. On the flipside, Kobe Bryant style for the breakdown combo is ideal for players under 6’10”, combining speed and precision. The Pro breakdown combo enables tall players to move fast while still in control and with a smooth motion.

Best Aggressive Breakdown Combo

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man Pro Ball Handle 70+

Aggressive combos focus on bold, decisive dribbles to break down defenses and create scoring opportunities in NBA 2K24. Stephen Curry’s aggressive combos are versatile for various player sizes (especially under 6’5”) and are the best in this category. De’Aaron Fox, ideal for players 6’10” and under, has speed and power. The Pro aggressive combo provides the ability for big men to make power moves with a high level of control.

Best Escape Moves

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 75+ Best Big Man Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+

Escape moves create separation defense, providing a platform for step-ins and passes, and Damian Lillard’s move is still the best for creating space, making it ideal for all players under 6’5″. When taller players under 6’10” are concerned, Kevin Durant’s escape moves are great for creating wide open spaces for shooting and key passes. For big men, Joel Embiid’s escape moves are the right choice due to high agility and space creation.

Best Combo Moves

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 84+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man James Harden Ball Handle 80+

Combo moves blend multiple dribbling techniques that result in fluid and unpredictable movements. Kyrie Irving’s combo moves are lightning-fast and extremely precise, so it takes the spots of the best overall and for players shorter than 6’5″. Ja Morant’s combo moves are perfect for players under 6’10”, providing advanced dribbles. While James Harden’s combo moves are excellent for big men, ensuring fluid and effective dribbling.

Best Crossovers

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’5″ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 70+ Best Big Man Pro Ball Handle 70+

Crossovers are necessary for creating space and driving to the basket or if you want to change direction quickly and take everyone by surprise. Our choice for the best overall in this category is Stephen Curry’s crossover, which also works perfectly for players under 6’5″. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s crossover provides quick flow changes, making it ideal for taller players and the Pro crossover is versatile for big men.

Best Behind the Backs

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ball Handle 84+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ball Handle 84+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man LeBron James Ball Handle 70+

Behind the back moves work well when you need to change directions and still remain in control. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the smoothest and most effective behind-the-back move, making it the best overall and for taller players under 6’10”. Kyrie Irving’s move is unmatched for players under 6’5″ for creating space effectively. If you prefer playing with big men taller than 6’10”, LeBron James’ behind-the-back move could be the ideal choice.

Best Spins

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ Best Under 6’5″ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ Best Big Man Nikola Jokic Ball Handle 55+

Spin moves are useful for quickly changing direction and breaking past defenders in NBA 2K24. LeBron James’s spin move is excellent for taller players under 6’10” and the best overall in this category. Stephen Curry’s spin move is quick and efficient for players under 6’5″ and Nikola Jokic offers a solid spin move for big men.

Best Stepbacks

Best Category Name Requirements Best Overall Luka Doncic Ball Handle 80+ Best Under 6’5″ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height < 6’5” Best Under 6’10” John Wall Ball Handle 80+ AND Height < 6’10” Best Big Man Joel Embiid Ball Handle 50+

Stepbacks create room for shots, especially in midrange and 3-pointers. Luka Doncic’s stepback creates shooting space better than any other move, and that’s why it’s the best overall. Stephen Curry’s stepback is great for small players, while John Wall’s stepback is excellent for taller players. Similarly, Joel Embiid’s stepback move is the best choice for big men.

