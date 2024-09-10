Best Dribble Style to Choose in NBA 2K25

Choosing the right Dribble Style for you in NBA 2K25 can be the difference between a pick and a slam dunk, so knowing who to choose from is important. With more pros than ever before, we’ve found the best of each group for you.

How To Change Your Dribble Style in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

Looking to swap up your Dribble Style a bit? Head into the MyCAREER menu, select MyPLAYER, and then Animations. From here, find Dribble Styles under the Playmaking Moves section, and you’ll get the chance to swap your moves up a bit.

If you’re hoping to purchase any of the styles listed here, use the LB/L1 and RB/R1 buttons to select the Animations Store and select Playmaking Moves, followed up by Dribble Styles to purchase any of the Dribble Styles mentioned below in NBA 2K25.

Best Dribble Style for Height Under 6’5″

Screenshot via The Escapist

Name: Darius Garland

Requirements: Speed With Ball 85+, Height Under 6’5″

Cost: 250 VC

If you’re a short king like my character, I would strongly suggest sticking with Darius Garland. He’s a menace on the court if you’ve ever played against him, and having the chance to emulate his style is flattering. Fast take-offs and great moves make this the easiest choice for players under 6’5″.

Best Dribble Style for Height Under 6’10”

Screenshot via The Escapist

Name: Jalen Green

Requirements: Speed With Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10”

Cost: 250 VC

Jalen Green is another excellent choice and gives Darius Garland a run for his money. If you’re looking for something that will likely be in the Meta for a few different seasons, I strongly suggest giving Jalen Green a try. It may be one of the best currently available in NBA 2K25, and with a lower ceiling to enter, it’s a great choice for all players.

Best Dribble Style for At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10”

Screenshot via The Escapist

Name: Jayson Tatum

Requirements: Speed With Ball 75+, Height At Least 6’5″ and Under 6’10”

Cost: 250VC

Taller players know that Jayson Tatum is a beast on the court, so why not give his Dribble Style a try in NBA 2K25? He’s fast, furious, and ready to take the ball to the hoop whenever possible, so using this Dribble Style will let you step into the shoes of this Celtics Warrior.

Best Dribble Style for At Least 6’10”

Screenshot via The Escapist

Name: Paolo Banchero

Requirements: Speed With Ball 65+, Heigh At Least 6’10”

Cost: 250VC

Tall guys don’t have exactly the greatest moves, but you could have fooled me the first time I came across Paolo Banchero’s Dribble Style. It’s extremely fast, and while you only need a 65+ Speed With Ball rating to use this one, it’ll feel like you’re a 99 OVR when you’ve got this one equipped.

Since there are so many different body styles in NBA 2K25, choose whichever Dribble Style will fit your player best. These are some of the best in the game, so make sure you pair them with a great Passing Style, and you’ll be the GOAT in no time.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

