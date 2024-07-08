Dunking in NBA 2K24 isn’t just about scoring points – it’s about showing off your skills and an awesome way to intimidate. With various dunk styles available, knowing which ones to equip can elevate your game. Here are the best dunk styles in NBA 2K24.

Best Dunk Styles and Packages in NBA 2K24

Standing Dunks

Standing dunks are crucial for players who dominate the paint, allowing them to finish strong right under the basket.

Top Packages:

Elite Bigman Contact Dunks: Requires a Standing Dunk of 90+, Vertical 75+, and height more than 6’10”. These are dunks that can be very difficult to time otherwise and are perfect for getting the rim-shattering finish.

Requires a Standing Dunk of 90+, Vertical 75+, and height more than 6’10”. These are dunks that can be very difficult to time otherwise and are perfect for getting the rim-shattering finish. Pro Bigman Contact Dunks: Requires a Standing Dunk of 80+, Vertical 60+, and height more than 6’10”. Reliable and effective for consistent scoring in the paint.

Requires a Standing Dunk of 80+, Vertical 60+, and height more than 6’10”. Reliable and effective for consistent scoring in the paint. One Hand Under Basket Athletic Dunks: Requires a Standing Dunk of 85+. Adds style and finesse to your standing dunks.

Requires a Standing Dunk of 85+. Adds style and finesse to your standing dunks. Two Hand Under Basket Regular Dunks: Requires a Standing Dunk of 40+. Simple yet effective, ensuring strong finishes under the rim.

Contact dunks are for players who prefer a physical style of play and enjoy taking the ball right into the defender’s chest. In these, the players will make contact with defenders but still get the animation to perform a dunk.

Top Packages:

Elite Contact Dunks Off One: Requires a Driving Dunk of 96+ and a Vertical of 86+. Known for their power, these dunks are ideal for athletic players who love to make a statement.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 96+ and a Vertical of 86+. Known for their power, these dunks are ideal for athletic players who love to make a statement. Elite Contact Dunks Off Two: Requires a Driving Dunk of 95+ and a Vertical of 82+. These dunks provide stability and power, ensuring you finish through contact.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 95+ and a Vertical of 82+. These dunks provide stability and power, ensuring you finish through contact. Small Contact Dunks Off One: Requires a Driving Dunk of 93+, Vertical of 85+, and height under 6’5″. These are perfect for smaller players to make a big impact.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 93+, Vertical of 85+, and height under 6’5″. These are perfect for smaller players to make a big impact. Pro Contact Dunks Off Two: Requires a Driving Dunk of 87+ and a Vertical of 75+. These are highly versatile and reliable, which is why they are suitable for various players.

Signature Dunks

Signature dunks in NBA 2K24 bring a personal touch to your gameplay. These spectacular dunks can be the highlight of a game and are useful for creating an electric atmosphere.

Top Packages:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Requires Standing Dunk of 75+, Driving Dunk of 75+, height above 6’5”, and a Vertical of 50+. This type of dunk is iconic, filled with flair, and known for its historical significance.

Requires Standing Dunk of 75+, Driving Dunk of 75+, height above 6’5”, and a Vertical of 50+. This type of dunk is iconic, filled with flair, and known for its historical significance. Vince Carter: Requires a Driving Dunk of 86+, a Vertical of 70+, and a height under 6’10”. These include acrobatic, jaw-dropping dunks as performed by the legendary Vince Carter himself.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 86+, a Vertical of 70+, and a height under 6’10”. These include acrobatic, jaw-dropping dunks as performed by the legendary Vince Carter himself. Kobe Bryant: Requires a Driving Dunk of 92+, a Vertical of 76+, and a height under 6’10”. This dunk package should be your go-to if you want smooth and efficient animation with great versatility.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 92+, a Vertical of 76+, and a height under 6’10”. This dunk package should be your go-to if you want smooth and efficient animation with great versatility. LeBron James: Requires a Driving Dunk of 84+, a Vertical of 64+, and a height above 6’5″. These are made for power and finesse to dominate the court.

Alley-Oop

As exciting as basketball plays can be, nothing gets the crowd off their seats quite like an alley-oop. These aerial dunks consist of one teammate tossing the ball up so the other throws down a spectacular dunk.

Top Packages:

Pro Contact Alley Oop: Requires a Driving Dunk of 84+ and a Vertical of 70+. They are ideal for highlight-reel finishes.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 84+ and a Vertical of 70+. They are ideal for highlight-reel finishes. Elite Contact Alley Oop: Requires a Driving Dunk of 92+ and a Vertical of 80+. These are nearly impossible to defend and make for spectacular plays.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 92+ and a Vertical of 80+. These are nearly impossible to defend and make for spectacular plays. Bigman Contact Alley Oop: Requires a Standing Dunk of 85+, a Driving Dunk of 70+, a Vertical of 60+, and height above 6’10”. These should be your choice if playing with big men to catch and finish above the rim.

Requires a Standing Dunk of 85+, a Driving Dunk of 70+, a Vertical of 60+, and height above 6’10”. These should be your choice if playing with big men to catch and finish above the rim. Zion Williamson Alley Oop: Requires a Driving Dunk of 87+ and a Vertical of 60+. This type adds extra power and excitement to your alley-oops.

Two-foot moving dunks are all about power and stability. These dunks are executed by gathering momentum and hopping off two feet to make strong finishes.

Top Packages:

Athletic Front Tomahawks: Requires a Driving Dunk of 90+ and a Vertical of 70+. This tomahawk dunk is high-flying and powerful, so it’s great for explosive finishes.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 90+ and a Vertical of 70+. This tomahawk dunk is high-flying and powerful, so it’s great for explosive finishes. Quick Drops Off Two: Requires a Driving Dunk of 85+ and a Vertical of 65+. These ensure fast and efficient slams.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 85+ and a Vertical of 65+. These ensure fast and efficient slams. Side Clutches Off Two: Requires a Driving Dunk of 75+ and a Vertical of 55+. If style is your thing, then you should choose this.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 75+ and a Vertical of 55+. If style is your thing, then you should choose this. Windmill Baseline Reverses: Requires a Driving Dunk of 80+ and a Vertical of 60+. Reverses are always great for getting the crowd going and creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The focus of one-foot moving dunks is on speed and agility. One-foot dunks happen very quickly and powerfully, which makes them difficult to block.

Top Packages:

Side Arm Tomahawks: Requires a Driving Dunk of 85+ and a Vertical of 65+. Like other tomahawks, these are quick, stylish, and add a lot of flair.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 85+ and a Vertical of 65+. Like other tomahawks, these are quick, stylish, and add a lot of flair. Straight Arm Tomahawks: Requires a Driving Dunk of 95+ and a Vertical of 80+. These are different than other tomahawks and mainly focus on speed and efficiency.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 95+ and a Vertical of 80+. These are different than other tomahawks and mainly focus on speed and efficiency. Cock Back Tomahawks: Requires a Driving Dunk of 94+ and a Vertical of 75+. You should go with the cock back tomahawk for the sheer power and intensity.

Requires a Driving Dunk of 94+ and a Vertical of 75+. You should go with the cock back tomahawk for the sheer power and intensity. Windmills Off One: Requires a Driving Dunk of 85+ and a Vertical of 65+. These are some of the most visually impressive dunks and are perfect for creating highlight moments.

And those are the best dunk styles in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

