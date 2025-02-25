Best Early Builds in Avowed

Picking the right build in Avowed can make a huge difference in the early game, helping you deal with enemies efficiently while keeping yourself alive. Whether you prefer smashing enemies up close, sniping from afar, or casting devastating magic, these builds will give you the best start in Avowed.

Two-Handed Brawler (War Hero Build)

The Two-Handed Brawler is all about brute force. This is the way to go if you want to deal massive damage and bulldoze through enemies. With a focus on high-damage two-handed weapons, you’ll be hitting hard while being tough enough to withstand attacks. It’s a simple but deadly approach that works incredibly well in Avowed’s early game.

To maximize damage and durability, this build prioritizes:

Might (3) – Increases melee damage output.

– Increases melee damage output. Constitution (3) – Improves health and overall tankiness.

– Improves health and overall tankiness. Dexterity (2) – Helps with attack speed and dodging.

– Helps with attack speed and dodging. Resolve (2) – Reduces the impact of enemy stuns and knockbacks.

Might boosts melee damage, Constitution gives you more health and Dexterity helps with attack speed and dodging. Your main abilities should focus on charging into enemies, increasing your damage, and recovering health mid-fight. The Charge ability is key here since it lets you rush into fights and smash enemies before they even have a chance to react. Pair that with Bleeding Cuts to apply damage over time and Toughness to increase your max health and you become an unstoppable force.

When it comes to weapons, the Horsecutter two-handed sword or Drawn in Winter axe are the best options. Both hit like a truck, making fights short and brutal. This build is perfect for players who want a high-risk, high-reward melee style, where the goal is to take out enemies quickly before they can hit back.

Stealth Ranger (Vanguard Scout Build)

The Stealth Ranger is ideal if you prefer to stay mobile and pick off enemies from a distance. This build focuses on bows, firearms, and sneaky movement, making it great for avoiding damage while dealing huge critical hits. Unlike the Two-Handed Brawler, the Stealth Ranger is all about precision, patience, and keeping enemies at arm’s length.

This build relies on accuracy, agility, and critical hits to maximize effectiveness:

Perception (3) – Boosts ranged accuracy and critical hit chance.

– Boosts ranged accuracy and critical hit chance. Dexterity (3) – Improves movement speed and attack speed.

– Improves movement speed and attack speed. Might (2) – Increases ranged weapon power.

– Increases ranged weapon power. Resolve (2) – Helps resist stuns and knockbacks.

Perception boosts critical hit chances, Dexterity improves speed and evasion and Might increases ranged weapon damage. With these stats, you’ll be able to land deadly headshots while staying quick on your feet. Your key abilities should include Tanglefoot to root enemies in place, Marksmanship to increase bow and gun damage, and Shadowing Beyond for temporary invisibility. These abilities ensure that enemies rarely get close enough to touch you.

Weapon-wise, a bow or arquebus works best for long-range attacks, while a pistol paired with a melee weapon gives you backup in case enemies close the gap. If you enjoy sniping enemies before they even see you and then vanishing into the shadows, this is the build for you. You can find some of the best weapons in a dozen treasures spread across the world in Avowed.

Frost Wizard (Arcane Scholar Build)

If you’d rather control the battlefield with powerful magic, the Frost Wizard is the best early-game build. It revolves around freezing enemies, dealing high burst damage, and keeping fights under control. This build requires careful positioning and good resource management, but when played right, it’s one of the strongest setups in the game.

The Frost Wizard relies on intelligence, perception, and quick spellcasting:

Intellect (3) – Boosts spell effectiveness.

– Boosts spell effectiveness. Perception (3) – Improves accuracy and spell crit chance.

– Improves accuracy and spell crit chance. Dexterity (2) – Speeds up spellcasting.

– Speeds up spellcasting. Resolve (2) – Reduces interruptions while casting.

Intellect increases spell effectiveness, Perception helps with critical hits and Dexterity improves casting speed. Your abilities should center around applying Frost Accumulation, which slows and eventually freezes enemies, making them easy targets. Chill Blades is a must-have for freezing enemies up close, while Blast of Frost and Bristling Frost deal massive AoE frost damage. If an enemy gets frozen, using Charge (yes, from the Fighter tree) will shatter them instantly, dealing bonus damage.

For weapons, you’ll want to carry a wand and a frost-based grimoire. Wands let you attack even when you’re out of Essence, while a good grimoire gives you access to powerful frost spells. If you enjoy playing a spellcaster who can lock down entire groups of enemies while dealing heavy damage, this build is the way to go.

Melee Fighter (War Hero Build)

The Melee Fighter is a balanced build that mixes offense and defense, making it great for players who want a bit of everything. Unlike the Two-Handed Brawler, this build is more about quick attacks, blocking, and outlasting opponents rather than raw damage output.

The Melee Fighter Build relies on attack damage and attack speed.

Might (3) – Increases Melee damage

– Increases Melee damage Perception (3) – Improves accuracy and critical spell damage

– Improves accuracy and critical spell damage Dexterity (2) – Increases attack speed.

– Increases attack speed. Resolve (2) – Prevents being interrupted while casting

Might boosts melee damage, Dexterity helps with speed and Resolve makes you more resistant to stuns and knockbacks. Your core abilities should include Charge to close gaps, Shield Bash to stagger enemies, and Constant Recovery for passive health regeneration. This combination ensures that you can control fights while staying alive.

When choosing weapons, a one-handed sword or axe paired with a shield is ideal. The shield gives you extra defense while still allowing you to deal steady damage. This build is great for players who want a well-rounded playstyle that can handle both offense and defense.

Which Build Should You Choose in Avowed?

If you want pure melee destruction, go for the Two-Handed Brawler. If you prefer stealth and ranged combat, pick the Stealth Ranger. If you like magic and battlefield control, the Frost Wizard is the way to go. And if you want a balanced mix of attack and defense, the Melee Fighter is your best bet.

Ultimately, it also comes down to what build you think is fun. Avowed‘s combat is really fun and interesting so make your build around the aspects that you like.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

