The final card in the Young Avengers season of Marvel Snap brings us another big green boy. Emperor Hulkling packs every 6-cost card into one, but is his RNG a detriment to be avoided or potentially match-winning? Here are the best Emperor Hulkling decks in Marvel Snap.

How Emperor Hulkling Works in Marvel Snap

Emperor Hulkling is a 6-cost, 11-power card with an ability that reads: “At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.”

This can be anything from a great result like Doctor Doom to a terrible one like Destroyer, though you won’t know what you get until you draw Emperor Hulkling.

That said, if Emperor Hulkling becomes Agatha Harkness, you will know, as you will not be able to play your own cards.

As it stands, there are almost 30 cards that Emperor Hulkling can become, and that number will only go up as new cards are released every week. More than half of those cards are great results for Emperor Hulkling. Obviously, if you get a bad result, you don’t have to play him.

The power of Emperor Hulkling obviously comes from getting an ability like Leader on a card with 11-power, thus almost single-handedly winning you the game.

Best Emperor Hulkling Decks in Marvel Snap

It’s difficult to say whether or not Emperor Hulkling will be a better slot-in than a specific 6-cost card that fits the type of deck you’re playing; that said, he does well in more flexible decks like Arishem. Furthermore, if you did pick up Wiccan, there’s a pretty decent deck out there that he fits well into. Let’s take a look at Arishem first:

Quinjet

Shadow King

Cable

Agent Coulson

Copycat

Loki

Shang-Chi

Legion

Alioth

Mockingbird

Emperor Hulkling

Arishem

Expensive Series 5 cards in this deck include Copycat, Legion, and Mockingbird, all of which are replaceable with cards of a similar cost though Loki is necessary. Consider slotting in Nocturne, Leech, and Red Hulk, respectively.

You’ve played this deck before and played against it, and Emperor Hulkling leans in even harder to the random flexibility of it by giving you a random 6-cost card to play. As Arishem decks have an extra energy to work with, he can come down a turn early and still give you room to play Alioth or any other high-powered card generated by Arishem.

The next deck is a Wiccan deck that has done quite a lot of damage in the meta despite my initial trepidation with the card. Here’s the list:

Kitty Pryde

Maria Hill

Thena

Angela

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Cassandra Nova

Red Guardian

Copycat

Loki

Wiccan

Alioth

Emperor Hulkling

Thena, Wiccan, and Alioth are key to making this deck work. However, you can replace the likes of Cassandra Nova, Red Guardian, and Copycat with other 3-power tech cards like Nocturne.

The playline with this deck is to use Kitty Pryde, Thena, and Angela to win one lane while making sure you spend all your mana so you can play Wiccan on turn 4, allowing you to drop massive cards like Emperor Hulkling early or flooding the board with tech choices. Maria Hill is a great addition to this deck as it guarantees you a turn 1 and 2 play for Wiccan. If Emperor Hulkling doesn’t get you enough power, consider swapping out Red Guardian for Red Hulk to add another high-end win condition in this deck.

Emperor Hulkling Counters in Marvel Snap

Other than a well-timed Shang-Chi, you’re not going to know what your opponent’s Emperor Hulkling has become, so you’re very likely not going to be able to counter it in any meaningful way. Watch out for decks trying to cheat out multiple 6-cost cards, and be ready to retreat if your opponent Snaps after playing an Electro, Wave, or Wiccan.

Who Is Emperor Hulkling?

Believe it or not, Emperor Hulkling isn’t related to The Hulk. Instead, Hulkling, also known as Teddy Altman, was born from Skrull and Kree parents – two alien races eternally at war – and was sent to Earth for safekeeping. Most notably, Hulkling has the ability to shapeshift, which is where his Marvel Snap ability comes from, and spends his time fighting threats with the other Young Avengers, including his romantic partner, Wiccan.

Is Emperor Hulkling Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Yes, I do think Emperor Hulkling is worth picking up if you have the resources for him. While I do not believe he’ll be a meta staple like Red Hulk, he will only get better with time as more 6-cost cards are released into the game. And while he’s incredibly RNG-based, the surprise factor of playing an Emperor Hulkling that spawns a couple of Doom Bots alongside his 11 power will win you matches you otherwise wouldn’t have.

And those are the best Emperor Hulkling decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

