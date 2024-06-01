The best Encore build in Wuthering Waves will have you making the most of this doll-using explosion enthusiast and dealing truly monstrous damage. If you want to make sure you can power through everything that stands before you, then we’ve got you covered.

Best Encore Build in Wuthering Waves

Encore is an interesting character that’s capable of obscene damage output, but you need to make sure you’re always using your Resonance Liberation because that’s where her true strength lies. Outside of her Resonance Liberation, you generally only want to use Encore’s resonance skill to build up enough energy to activate your Resonance Liberation.

Once your Liberation is active, all your attacks completely change and allow you to deal incredible damage to everything within range. Encore moves fast during this state and unleashes brutal flurries of melee attacks. The other part of her kit you’ll want to fully understand is her Forte Circuit. As you perform attacks with Encore, her Forte will charge and, once charged, will alter how her heavy attacks work. You can use this outside of the Resonance Liberation but it’s not as good as if you use it during.

There’s a catch though. While you do want to use Encore’s Forte ability, you’ll want to use it right at the end of her Resonance Liberation because it actually ends her special state. It also deals a lot of damage but takes a while to charge up. However, the good news is that once the ability has started charging, you can switch to another character to keep up the good fight. This makes Encore a strong choice for dual-DPS teams, pairing well with other strong DPS units like Jiyan or Havoc Rover.

Best Encore Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Encore’s best main Echo is Inferno Rider. Aside from dealing Fusion damage, it also boosts Fusion damage and Basic Attack damage. This all helps with Encore’s general damage output, but it still feels a little off when compared to some of the Echoes other characters have access to. It’s not bad by any means, but it can feel clunky, and Inferno Rider has an issue with accuracy as well, which can hurt your overall DPS.

In terms of sets, you want to go for the Molten Rift set, which is all about Fusion damage. On its own, Molten Rift will generally boost Fusion damage, but, upon using your Resonance skill, it will grant an even larger boost, which you’ll be doing fairly often with Encore to keep her energy regen rate up. However, much like other DPS units such as Calcharo, you can also use the Lingering Tunes set instead, which will boost attack by a fairly substantial amount. It’s not quite as good as Molten Rift, but it’s also by no means bad.

For the stats, because Encore is an on-field DPS, you’ll want Crit Rate, Crit damage, Fusion damage boost, and Attack. You’ll want to go for at least a 60% Crit Rate to make sure you crit more often than not, then put stats into Crit damage and both Fusion and Attack in general. For substats, it’s worth making sure you hit around 25% Energy Regen so that you’ll never have any problems hitting your Resonance Liberation state. You can go lower if you want, but we’d never recommend it.

Best Encore Weapons in Wuthering Waves

Weapons are tricky here — not because there are no good options but because Encore’s best option is not actually out yet. Encore’s best weapon is the Stringmaster, which is Yinlin’s best-in-slot weapon. This weapon boosts damage fairly substantially and also boosts attack when the character hits with a Resonance skill and again when they’re not on the field. The last bit is especially relevant to Encore, but knowledge is power and all that.

Your two next best weapons are the standard five-star Cosmic Ripples, which gives a lot of attack and basic attack damage, and the four-star Augment, which has a Crit Rate substat and boosts attack after using Resonance Liberation. If you’re in the early game though, any four-star weapon will suffice here because you’re still in the building phase of things, which means it’ll all get better as you go.

And that’s it for the best Encore build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

