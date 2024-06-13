Best Father’s Day Gifts (Top Deals This Week)

The best Father’s Day gifts will bring tears of joy, a knowing smile, and maybe even some good karma your way. After all, your dad probably did a lot to look after you, and it’s always nice to make sure they know they’re loved.

Recommended Videos

Best Deals on Father’s Day Gifts

Now, dads aren’t a one-size-fits-all kinda of deal. That’s true of parenting styles, but it’s also true of the things they’re into. There is a wide range of dads on offer now, meaning that buying a gift for the old man isn’t as simple as just getting them some tools and a few beers. So, we’ve picked a variety of different options here so you can find the one that suits your dad the best.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a truly beautiful e-reader that not only lets you read books and notes but can also be used as a notebook. It’s got a lovely screen and the ability to jot down thoughts, draw pictures, or just scribble mindlessly. It comes in very handy for a lot of people. Whether your dad likes reading or just always needs a new notepad, this is a great gift at $280 instead of the usual $390.

This is another one from Amazon’s homebrewed items, but it’s worth it. The Echo Dot is a pretty good speaker for its size, but that’s really only part of it. In addition to playing music and podcasts while your dad’s working away or relaxing, it can also answer questions, read recipes, or even set reminders. Not bad for $50, but even better for just $30, thanks to the sale.

We all need a little help relaxing now and then, and that’s where this massage gun comes in. It’s down to $40 from the usual price of $60 and comes with 10 different massage heads to hit different areas, seven speed levels, and an easy-to-use display to control it. It also has a great battery life, and it’s light, too, so it’ll avoid needless strain when using it.

We’re not sure many people have a spare $2,000 to treat their dad to a new TV, but hey, this one’s currently down to $1600 instead. Aside from being massive, this TV also has stunning 4K visuals, smart capabilities for streaming all of the amazing movies and shows out at the moment, and built-in Alexa for hands-free controls. Also, if you’re a dad, then you can buy this for yourself as one of your Father’s Day gifts; we’ll never tell.

This isn’t a deal, but it is good value. The Meta Quest 2 is an incredible way to experience games, movies, and just the unique strangeness that virtual reality can expose us to. It’s something a lot of dads would love but may not have tried. It’s also down to $200 permanently, making it more affordable. Of course, if you can afford it, then going for the $500 Meta Quest 3 is also an excellent idea, and it even comes with Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free as well.

Alright, it’s time to get soppy. We all know that a picture is worth a thousand words, so why not give your dad the gift of a thousand pictures? That’s one million words, which is a lot. This picture frame has a lovely, crisp picture that can switch between images easily and even allows you to upload new photos from a distance. That means you can sneak new photos in for your old man. This particular one is also $30 off right now, which is awesome.

Finally, we’ve got a classic. This drill and impact driver combo is currently down from $239 to $139 and comes with everything a dad needs to do some general DIY around the house. Maybe they’re just starting a new project, or they just like collecting tools. Whatever it is, this gift is sure to keep them happy and might encourage them to finally get into cabinet-making – or whatever it is they said they’d start doing.

And those are the best Father’s Day gifts.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy