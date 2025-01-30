Best Feng 82 Loadouts for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies

The Feng 82 is quite odd among the Black Ops 6 weapon roster. While it’s technically an LMG, its slow fire rate, low magazine capacity, and handling make it perform more like a Battle Rifle. Here are the best loadouts for the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.

How To Unlock the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6

Like the PPSh-41 and the Cypher 091 in Call of Duty Season 2, the Feng 82 is unlockable via the Battle Pass. This new LMG (resembling the Stoner 63 from the original Black Ops) is available as the High Value Target of Page 3. It also has a Legendary rarity Blueprint on Page 10, with another variant available to BlackCell owners.

Players who want to unlock the Feng 82 as early as possible should make sure their Battle Pass Tokens are set to Auto: Off, so they can spend them on just the things they need to in order to unlock the new LMG. Season 2 BlackCell owners also get the ability to instantly skip to one page of their choosing. This can be combined with the included tier skips to head right to Page 3 or 10 and gain access to the Feng 82 right away.

Best Feng 82 Loadout in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

While the Feng 82 isn’t available for use in Ranked Play, Black Ops 6 fans can still get some great use out of the weapon in standard Multiplayer modes. This LMG is fully automatic, with a very slow rate of fire, great damage, and excellent handling for its class. As such, these factors make the Feng 82 fall into almost a Battle Rifle type of role.

The Feng 82 is certainly a bit heavier and slower than ARs, but it doesn’t quite have the suppressive fire capabilities of the other LMGs in Black Ops 6. As a result, the Feng 82 is best suited for mid-to-long-range engagements. It can also be a great option for players who play the objective in modes like Domination and Hardpoint, as it has the mobility to get to objectives almost as fast as Assault Rifle users, but has some advantages in accuracy and damage for defense. To make the most of the Feng 82 in this role, equip the Gunfighter Wildcard and these eight attachments:

Jason Armory 2x Scope – Adds 2x Magnification, a clear optic, and improves Recoil Gun Kick at a very minor penalty to Aim Down Sight Speed.

Compensator – Improves Vertical Recoil Control.

Reinforced Barrel – Improves Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.

Ranger Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Sprinting Movement Speed.

Extended Mag I – Improves Magazine Ammo Capacity while somewhat slowing Reload Quickness.

Ergonomic Grip – Improves Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, and Aim Down Sight Speed.

Balanced Stock – Improves Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, and Aim Walking Movement Speed.

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control.

With the build above, the Feng 82 becomes more accurate, more mobile, and even more effective at extended range. Consider using Flak Jacket or Tac Mask, Fast Hands, and Guardian Perks. Having a fast-firing secondary like the Grekhova or Sirin 9mm can also save you if enemies get too close to be in the Feng 82’s effective ranges.

Best Feng 82 Loadout in Black Ops 6 Zombies

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, the Feng 82 is a great weapon to have in the early game. Its high damage and decent mobility make it great for camping to earn salvage and points, as well as completing early-game objectives. In the mid-to-high rounds, the Feng 82 performs best as a secondary when paired with a Wonder Weapon. When fully upgraded, it is great at killing unarmored enemies and can make short work of the special and elite enemies found on The Tomb. Here are the best attachments for the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Suppressor – Chance to drop extra salvage.

CHF Barrel – Improves Headshot Multiplier.

Ranger Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Sprinting Movement Speed.

Extended Mag II – Improves Magazine Ammo Capacity from 30 to 75 at the cost of Reload Quickness, Aim Down Sight Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Commando Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.

No Stock – Improves Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed.

Tactical Laser – Adds ability to Toggle Tactical Stance.

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control.

To make the most of this Feng 82 build against tougher enemies, use Deadshot Daiquiri and Elemental Pop in combination with an Ammo Mod corresponding to the enemy type weakness on the map of your choosing.

And those are the best Feng 82 loadouts for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

