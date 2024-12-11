Anyone who’s played Fortnite knows it’s not a first-person shooter. Some guns in the game allow players to switch to a first-person view, but it’s not the norm. Ballistic, Fortnite‘s new game mode, is a whole different story, though. So, here are the best settings for Fortnite Ballistic.

Recommended Videos

Settings To Change in Fortnite Ballistic

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a number of years, you’re probably very particular about your settings. It takes a lot of effort to get them perfect, and Epic Games knows that. So, the powers that be made a couple of settings in the Reticle & Damage Feedback tab of the Game UI section that are specific only to first-person modes like Ballistic and allow you to change how you play the game. Here they are and how The Escapist’s recommends you use them:

Show Spread (First Person)

This setting expands your reticle to “show your weapon’s spread (the range of direction in which shots might go).” However, while this is one of the most common settings in FPS history, it’s a bit trickier in Ballistic in Fortnite. As it turns out, hipfiring is as effective as using the sights, so it’s a good idea to have this setting off. That way, you focus your reticle more easily and prepare to get a few headshots in.

Related: All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

Show Recoil (First Person)

Recoil is the bane of many players’ existence, and it’s already a problem in Ballistic. Fortunately, Epic Games allows you to choose whether you want your reticle to move when you’re dealing with recoil. Unlike the spread setting, though, it’s a good idea to leave this one on. If you don’t, you’re going to have trouble fighting against the recoil. It’s better to let it happen, especially when using Assault Rifles, as their power makes up for the lack of accuracy.

If you’d rather not deal with any of that, the Fortnite settings also allow you to turn off the reticle entirely. It’s tough to recommend that for casual gamers, but if you’re a sweat who wants to look good on Ranked and can hit your shots, it’s worth giving a shot, as it puts more control in your hands.

And those are the best settings for Fortnite Ballistic. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit in Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy