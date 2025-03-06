Best Gathering Armor Set in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gathering materials may not seem all that important at first, but it’s going to be critical once you get into the endgame. Here’s the best gathering set for materials in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Best Gathering Set

When you’re out specifically for gathering materials in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll need a mix and match of armor pieces for the best bonuses. Here’s the best gathering armor set for that:

Sild Hood

Conga Mail or Melahoa Jacket

G. Rathalos Vambraces or Leather Gloves

High Metal Coil or Suja Sash

Azuz Pants

Marathon Charm or Intimidator Charm

The Sild Hood is pretty much a must-have for your gathering efforts, as it directly gives you the Botanist skill, which is essential for gathering. Personally, I like having Intimidator so that I don’t have to worry about killing small monsters while gathering, and that’s where the Conga Mail and Guardian Rathalos Vambraces come in. That being said, you can also swap them out for the Leather pieces if you want the other bonuses.

The Azuz Pants are also non-negotiable as they give you Geologist 3, which will make your gathering efforts a lot more efficient.

Finally, for the Charm slot, you could go with Marathon or Intimidator, depending on the armor combination that you’ve decided on. If you didn’t opt for Intimidator on your armor pieces, then go for the Intimidator Charm, and vice versa.

Best Gathering Skills

Of course, aside from having all the right armor pieces, you need to have the right active skills as well. I’ve listed all the important skills you’ll want to have equipped while gathering materials in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Skill Effect Botanist Increases the quantity of herbs and other consumable items you gather. Geologist Increases the number of items you gain at gathering points. Intimidator Reduces the chance small monsters will attack after spotting you. Has no effect on certain monsters. Aquatic/Oilslit Mobility Grants resistance against impairments to mobility while in water, oilslit, or streams. Entomologist The bodies of small insect monsters won’t be destroyed, allowing them to be carved. Outdoorsman Improves fishing, grilling, and transporting abilities.

In my view, Botanist and Geologist are the skills you absolutely want to have on your gathering armor set. Even if you might not have all the armor pieces you need just yet, you can still afford to compromise on the other skills as long as you have those two. The rest will come with time.

And that’s our take on the best gathering armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Commission Tickets and Frenzy Shards and Crystals.

