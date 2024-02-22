Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds

Giratina is one of the most sought-after Legendaries in Pokemon GO, and here are the best counters to take down Giratina raids. This guide will break down which types work best in these raids and provide further details regarding Shiny forms.

Giratinas Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness Explained

Origin Forme Giratina is a Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon that is weak to Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy-type attacks. This may give the idea that there are several Pokemon you can use to counter Giratina, but the Raid Boss has several moves that cover its weaknesses.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Origin Forme Giratina Ghost/Dragon Ghost

Ice

Dragon

Dark

Fairy Flying

Ghost

Dragon Normal

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric

Giratina only uses Ghost and Dragon-type moves, so you’ll want to be careful when bringing Flying, Ghost, or Dragon-type Pokemon. And you’ll definitely want to avoid bringing Pokemon with Normal or Fighting-type moves, as they are useless against Giratina.

In fact, Giratina is resistant to eight different move types, forcing players to be more selective. Even still, some Uber Legendaries are viable thanks to their tankiness and high attack.

Giratina Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the best Pokemon and their moves that you should be using when facing Giratina in raids. Most of them are Dragon-type Legendaries or Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, but we will squeeze in a few for players who haven’t yet caught a Rayquaza with decent stats.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza/ Rayquaza (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow) Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Salamence/ Salamence (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Dragonite (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Weavile (Shadow) Snarl

Avalanche

Origin Forme Dialga Dragon Breath

Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia Dragon Tail

Spacial Rend

Mamoswine (Shadow) Powder Snow

Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow) Charm

Dazzling Gleam

How To Beat Giratina Raids in Pokemon GO

Despite being a fan-favorite Legendary and a strong attacker, Giratina raids are a bit of a pushover. Three trainers with teams of high-level Pokemon should be all you need for this raid. Just make sure your Pokemon (preferably the ones listed above) are above 3500 CP.

You can easily find raid-ready teammates by using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app if you’re struggling to find two or more local players.

If Giratina isn’t exciting you in the least, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are coming to a gym near you.

Can Giratina be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, you can encounter a Shiny Giratina after defeating one in a raid in Pokemon GO. The odds of finding a Shiny raid legendary are 1/20, so it shouldn’t be too hard to add the teal and gold version of the Gen 4 dragon to your team.