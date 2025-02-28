Two Eeveelutions got the Ex treatment for the first time with the release of the Triumphant Light expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Leafeon Ex and Glaceon Ex. Here are the best Glaceon Ex decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Glaceon Ex Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Glaceon Ex hits for 90 damage with Freezing Wind; however, it’s the Snowy Terrain ability that makes it a special card. Snowy Terrain, you see, does 10 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon during each Pokemon Checkup if it’s in the Active Spot.

What’s a Pokemon Checkup, you ask? This occurs when the game checks if your Pokemon has any status conditions. In Pokemon TCG Pocket, this happens at the beginning of each player’s turn, effectively making Snowy Terrain hit for 20 damage each round.

In turn, this allows Glaceon Ex to slot into a couple different Water type decks:

Starmie Ex (Water Energy)

2x Eevee

2x Glaceon Ex

1x Vaporeon (Mythical Island)

2x Staryu

2x Starmie Ex

1x Palkia Ex

2x Professor’s Research

2x Dawn

2x Irida

2x Misty

2x Poke Ball

This Glaceon Ex list aims to rush down your opponents with Starmie Ex combined with Glaceon Ex’s Snowy Terrain. Starmie Ex has no retreat cost and Glaceon Ex only has one, so it’s quite easy to swap between the two and share energy with Dawn and one cheeky copy of a Mythical Island Vaporeon. The latter has the ability Wash Out, which allows you to shift as much Water energy as you want to your Active Pokemon.

This comes in handy with your single copy of Palkia Ex, which can win games outright with a single Dimensional Storm. Throw in a couple of Misty to steal some wins with some lucky flips, and your opponents will definitely not give Thanks after losing to you.

Irida, a new Supporter card with Triumphant Light, also heals all Pokemon with a Water energy attached for a ridiculous 40 health, keeping your ‘mons alive.

Greninja (Water Energy)

2x Eevee

2x Glaceon Ex

2x Froakie

2x Frogadier

2x Greninja

1x Palkia Ex

2x Professor’s Research

2x Irida

2x Misty

2x Poke Ball

1x Pokemon Communication

This deck takes a different route, doubling down on chip damage with Greninja’s Water Shuriken ability and Glaceon Ex’s Snowy Terrain ability. With a single one of each card active and Glaceon Ex in the Active Spot, you’re dealing 40 passive damage on top of both cards’ decent attacks.

You’ll want to use Pokemon Communication to assemble at least one Greninja line as quickly as possible, holding the line with Glaceon Ex and Irida for massive healing. Misty is still in this deck despite the low Energy requirements, helping you steal some wins, and as such, a single copy of Palkia Ex provides a target for all that extra energy.

These are the two best Glaceon Ex decks you can assemble in Pokemon TCG Pocket. With the inclusion of Irida, it’s an incredibly flexible card in the most flexible energy type in the game, so prepare yourself for a lot of Glaceon Ex in the future.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

