Monster Hunter Wilds is a visually stunning game, but getting the best performance while maintaining great visuals can be a challenge. Here are the best graphics settings in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds System Requirements

If you’re aiming for higher resolutions or max settings, you’ll need a high-end GPU with more VRAM and a powerful CPU. Check out where you can order Monster Hunter Wilds for your desired platform.

Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements OS: Windows 10 or newer

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 140GB SSD required

Performance Expectation: 30 FPS @ 1080p (upscaled from 720p) OS: Windows 10 or newer

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 6700XT (8-12GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 140GB SSD required

Performance Expectation: 60 FPS @ 1080p (Frame Generation enabled)

Monster Hunter Wilds Best Graphics Settings

Whether you have a super high-end RTX 4090 or a budget RX 5700XT build, optimizing the graphics settings in Monster Hunter Wilds is recommended. You can get a lot of performance without affecting the visual quality too much. Plus, in games today, the difference between Ultra and High settings is barely noticeable visually, but the difference in performance is significant.

Display Settings

Screen Mode: Personal Preference, Bordered Fullscreen works better if you tab out a lot.

Personal Preference, Bordered Fullscreen works better if you tab out a lot. Resolution: Monitor’s Native Resolution

Monitor’s Native Resolution Frame Rate: Same as Monitor’s Refresh Rate (e.g 144, 240, etc)

Same as Monitor’s Refresh Rate (e.g 144, 240, etc) V-Sync: Off for lower input lag.

Graphics Settings

Setting Recommended Description Sky/Cloud Quality Highest Enhances atmospheric detail Grass/Tree Quality High Affects vegetation detail Grass/Tree Sway Enabled Adds realism but minor performance hit Wind Simulation Quality High Improves environmental effects. Surface Quality High Details on the ground and objects Sand/Snow Quality: Highest For detailed terrain textures Water Effects Enabled Adds reflections and realism. Render Distance High Determines how far objects are rendered Shadow Quality Highest improves lighting but is demanding. Distant Shadow Quality High Enhances shadow detail at distance. Shadow Distance Far Controls how far shadows extend Ambient Light Quality High Enhances shadow detail at a distance. Contact Shadows Enabled Enhances small object shadowing Ambient Occlusion High Improves depth in shadows

These are quality-first settings, meaning we are prioritizing the visual fidelity of the game over raw FPS. Monster Hunter Wilds is not a competitive game, so trying to squeeze out every last bit of frame by downgrading visual settings makes the gameplay experience poor. However, every PC build is different, so feel free to tweak it a bit if you are still getting bad frames.

The first thing you can do is turn down Shadows and Ambient Occlusion as they are the most resource-consuming. Additionally, reducing distant shadows and shadow distance can also significantly boost FPS. Lastly, you can also turn down Water Effects and Sand/Snow Quality, as they can impact VRAM usage.

Best Settings for Different Builds

Not all of us have extremely high-end builds that can run every game on 4K. So, we have to make some sacrifices in order to make the game run smoothly. Here are the best settings based on the different tiers of builds you will generally find.

Note: The settings not mentioned in the below settings are to be left at default.

Mid-Range Build (GTX 1660 Super / RX 5600 XT)

Resolution: 1080p

1080p Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1 Balanced

AMD FSR 3.1 Balanced Frame Gen: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Render Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Distant Shadow Quality: Low

Low Grass/Tree Quality: Medium

Medium Wind Simulation: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Expected Performance: ~40-50 FPS at 1080p

Recommended Build (RTX 2070 Super / RX 6700XT)

Resolution: 1080p

1080p Upscaling: FSR 3.1 Balanced

FSR 3.1 Balanced Frame Gen: Enabled

Enabled Textures: Medium

Medium Render Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: High

High Distant Shadow Quality: Low

Low Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Wind Simulation: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Expected Performance: ~60 FPS at 1080p

High-End Build (RTX 4080 / RX 7900 XTX)

Resolution: 4K

4K Upscaling: DLSS 3.7 Performance (NVIDIA) / FSR 3.1 (AMD)

DLSS 3.7 Performance (NVIDIA) / FSR 3.1 (AMD) Frame Gen: Enabled

Enabled Textures: High

High Render Distance: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Distant Shadow Quality: High

High Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Wind Simulation: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Expected Performance: ~90-120 FPS at 4K (upscaled)

Monster Hunter Wilds has tons of graphical options, but not all of them impact gameplay equally. If you’re struggling with performance, reducing shadows, ambient occlusion, and render distance will help. Budget users should use FSR 3 upscaling to boost FPS, while high-end builds can push 4K settings with frame generation.

For the best balance, stick to a mix of medium-high settings, enable upscaling, and tweak shadows and distance settings based on your hardware.

And those are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

