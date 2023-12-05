With a level cap of just 25, it can be tough to figure out which classes to use as your healer in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery. In this guide we’ll cover the best classes to maximize your healing potential at the current cap.

Best Healer Classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Arcane Mage

I know, it’s weird to see Mage at the top of a list of the best healing classes but here we are! Thanks to the power of Runes in Season of Discovery, Arcane Mages can become exceptional healers. The Skill Temporal Beacon is one of the most powerful healing spells in the season right now. When the Mage deals Arcane damage, 80% of it is converted to healing on targets the caster selects with the Beacon. That’s a wild healing mechanic and one that makes this class the top dog when it comes to keeping the party alive while still dealing damage.

Arcane Mages get a whole slew of other excellent spells from Runes as well. Rapid Regeneration is an amazing healing-over-time spell that keeps your targets topped up. Rewind Time is another strong cooldown that can undo all the damage those affected by the Beacon have taken over the last five seconds. It’s invaluable to pop this during phases of high boss damage to instantly restore most of your party. The only downside to the Mages’ healing are the high mana costs. This is a very thirsty class, so you’ll need to stop often to replenish mana.

Discipline/Holy Priest

The Priest class’s healing specs are top tier as well. While they aren’t quite as wild as the Arcane Mage, they are still rock solid and consistent. You’ll be popping Power Word: Shield on characters and topping them up with Renew and Prayer of Healing, so it’s not the most exciting loadout but it works very well.

Where they get a bit more spicy is the new healing Runes they can access. Strength of Soul allows you to cast Power Word: Shield on targets more frequently and it also grants those shielded a buff. The class tops that off with cooldowns like Power Word: Barrier (a party-wide shield) or Circle of Healing (a party-wide heal) to ensure you’ll be keeping everyone nice and healthy with ease.

Holy Paladin

Holy Paladins are some of the best healers to have in Raids. They bring some game-changing buffs that will have them in high demand. Horn of Lordaeron grants a Strength and Agility boost to all party members for two minutes, which is a huge buff for most DPS. They also have excellent stat-boosting Auras active all the time, which also buff nearby party members.

While they don’t have as much raw healing power as the Arcane Mage or Priest Healers, Holy Paladins do have much better mana sustain than those classes. With Crusader Strike regenerating 2% of your mana and Illumination restoring part of the cast cost of healing spells, Paladins become very reliable healers.

Those are the best healer classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. You really can’t go wrong picking up any of these top tier healers. They have the best run of things with a level 25 cap and easily outpace Shaman and Druid healers for now!