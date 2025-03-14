The start of spring means baseball’s return and the release of another video game from San Diego Studio. MLB The Show 25 looks to have plenty of promise, but it will still take some work to make hard contact. Here are the best hitting settings for MLB The Show 25.

Best Settings for Hitting in MLB The Show 25

The first thing you should do after opening MLB The Show 25 and finishing all of the introduction work is open the settings. There are countless options to tinker with that will allow you to personalize your experience at the plate. Changing the hitting settings can feel a bit overwhelming, though, so The Escapist is here to lay the foundation.

Hitting Interface

Best Hitting Interface in MLB The Show 25 Zone

As has been the case in most of the previous MLB The Show games, Zone hitting is the best hitting interface in 2025’s game. It allows you the most freedom, with you being able to move your PCI around the batter’s box at will. Sure, living and dying by where you place the PCI can seem scary, but when that curveball hangs for a moment too long, there’s no one else you want at the helm.

PCI Settings

Best PCI Settings in MLB The Show 25 PCI Center – Bat PCI Inner – None PCI Outer – None PCI Color – Yellow PCI Opacity – 80% PCI Fadeout – None

It’s hard to say that there’s a list of PCI settings that work for everyone. However, the list above attempts to make life easy on the hitter, making the PCI a bat so they can visualize what spot on the object the ball will land on. Of course, you want to hit that sweet spot on the barrel, and once you get in enough practice, it will become as easy as catching a routine pop-up.

The Color and Opacity settings may need to be changed depending on the time of day a game is being played. The Yellow works pretty well during day games, but switching to Blue or Green may be the trick to crushing the ball during night games.

You’re also free to mess around with the new PCI Anchor settings, which allow you to change where your PCI Anchor is set depending on the batter at the plate and the pitcher on the mound. The Escapist didn’t find that it changed too much, so there’s nothing wrong with checking if it makes a difference for you.

Camera Settings

Best Hitting View in MLB The Show 25 Strike Zone 2

While figuring out the PCI is the majority of the battle when it comes to hitting settings in MLB The Show 25, the hitting view is just as important. If you place the camera too far back, you’ll get distracted by everything around you and be unable to focus on the pitcher. That’s why Strike Zone 2 provides the optimal hitting view, allowing you to be right in the middle of the action when the ball comes flying in.

And those are the best hitting settings in MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

