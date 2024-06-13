Our Top 13 Horror Collectibles for 2024

Horror games and movies just keep getting better and better, and what better way to celebrate them than with some merch of your favorite franchises? Here are our picks for some of the best horror collectibles that you can find in 2024.

Image via Good Smile Company

Robbie the Rabbit is one of the most haunting characters in Silent Hill history, but this adorable figurine would look fantastic in even the most gruesome of collections. With impeccable details and just generally being one of the most iconic faces in the franchise, you really can’t go wrong with a good ole Robbie figure. Also, it’s flocked, so if you’re an out-of-box collector, you’ll have no problem giving this one a pat or two to keep it from bringing you bad luck.

Image by NECA

Jason Vorhees has been terrorizing the kids at Camp Crystal Lake for years, but now he can terrorize you from the comfort of your own home. This 7″ tall collectible is packed full of detail, has plenty of articulation, and even has multiple masks so you can set up the perfect Jason for your horror collectible collection. There’s a reason that NECA is one of the best in the business, and this figure shows how much love they put into each of their creations.

Image by Fanattik

While Resident Evil Village may be remembered due to the inclusion of a certain 9-foot-tall lady and a rather rotund helper, it also featured some of the best locales and puzzles in franchise history. What better way to commemorate that than with this set of full-metal House Medallions, which can be put on display around your home? This set of four Medallions is limited to just 5,000 pieces, so it’s the perfect collector’s item for the Resident Evil fan in your life.

Image by Mezco

Chucky is an absolute icon in the horror scene, so why wouldn’t anyone want to have a massive recreation of the accursed doll in their home? Standing at 15″ tall, this monstrous plaything is the perfect addition to anyone’s horror collection, especially considering the fact that he comes pre-loaded with plenty of phrases to make anyone’s skin crawl.

Image by Kotobukiya

Dead by Daylight is the ultimate collection of horror icons, adding more franchises by the day. However, their original killers are some of the most unique and terrifying characters in the game — what better way to show off your love for the game than with this hyper-detailed Wraith statue? At nearly a foot tall, he’ll strike fear into anyone that comes near.

Image by Trick or Treat Studios

Art the Clown is one of the most gruesome figures to bust out of the new-age horror scene, and people can’t get enough of the Terrifier films. What makes this horror collectible unique is that it has some interactive elements — if you spray Art with cold water, he’ll develop a bunch of blood stains. Squirt gun fights are never going to be the same once you’ve got this in your collection.

Image by Max Factory

While Bloodborne isn’t your classical horror experience, its imagery is haunting enough for it to earn a spot on this particular list. This figure, brought to life by Max Factory, is incredibly detailed and offers a variety of moving parts so you can pose it exactly as you’d like to see it. FIGMA figures may be expensive, but their quality makes it beyond worth the price of entry.

Image via Spirit Halloween Store

While some may only display something as macabre as this during the Holiday Season, I know far too many folks who would have this hanging out all year long. Honestly, I’m one of them — this horrifying homage to one of the best horror films of all time would look fantastic in a horror cave, or just in the home of a horror movie fanatic. Props for the loving family photo that they included, as well.

Image via QXm

Hey, who said that all horror collectibles had to be terrifying? This adorable Alien plushie from QXm is soft enough to snuggle up with during the latest Alien flick but also scary enough to keep the average hunter away from it. Thankfully, its reinforced zipper mouth will keep its secondary mouth away from you at all times, so you don’t need to worry about it popping open at night for a snack.

Image via Loungefly

YOU’LL FLOAT TOO, as long as you have this adorable bookbag from LoungeFly. As one of the biggest names in the business, this bookbag can be used to store more of your IT merch or used on a daily basis to carry around your necessities. It’s a great way to show your love for Pennywise and the IT franchise, as well as just being reliable and sturdy.

Image via Banpresto

Little Nightmares is one of the best new-ish horror gaming franchises on the market, and its endearing characters just ooze charm. If you’re looking for a way to showcase your love for the franchise, then the SIX figure from Banpresto may be the perfect way to make it happen.

Image by Euutyv

Looking for a way to let the world know your love for the Scream franchise? What better way than getting something that will illuminate the whole room with the haunting visage of the Ghost Face, themself? This LED Neon Sign plugs right into a standard outlet, and you’ll be able to broadcast your love for your favorite version of this haunting killer as the centerpiece of the room.

Image via GECCO

A franchise so nice, we had to include it twice. Sure, there are plenty of iconic monsters from the Silent Hill franchise, but none evoke fear quite as heavily as the Pyramid Head. This symbolic representation of James’ violent tendencies is brought to life in stunning detail by GECCO with this 1/6 scale statue. Sure, it’s pricey, but it sure would be the topic of many conversations with your horror-fanatic buddies.

And those are the top 13 horror collectibles for 2024.

