Best Horror Games to Play This Halloween Season

Halloween is the perfect time to dive into some of the scariest games around. Whether you want to face terrifying monsters, explore creepy environments, or fight killers head-on, horror games deliver the perfect mix of tension and thrills. Here are the best to play this spooky season.

10. The Evil Within 2 (2017)

In The Evil Within 2, you step into the shoes of Sebastian Castellanos as he enters the twisted alternate reality of STEM to find his missing daughter. This game takes psychological horror to a whole new level; combining stealth, survival, and action, you must scavenge for resources, solve puzzles, and face off against terrifying enemies.

The game allows for more open exploration, adding a sense of dread as you never know what might be lurking around the next corner. The shifting environments and disturbing visuals create a nightmare world where nothing feels safe, heightening the fear and tension at every turn.

9. Dead Space (2023)

Image via Electronic Arts.

Dead Space takes place aboard the USG Ishimura, a spaceship overrun by horrifying creatures called Necromorphs. You play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer trying to survive while uncovering the ship’s terrifying secrets.

Armed with engineering tools, you must dismember Necromorphs to stop them from regenerating. Resource management, strategic combat, and problem-solving are key to staying alive. The claustrophobic corridors of the Ishimura, combined with the scary sound design, make the setting terrifying.

8. Until Dawn (2015)

In Until Dawn, a group of friends must survive a night of terror at a remote mountain lodge. The game is a cinematic, interactive drama where every decision you make influences the story and the fate of the characters.

The game focuses on quick-time events, decision-making, and exploration. Your choices, big or small, determine who survives the night. The setting, inspired by classic slasher films, provides the perfect spooky atmosphere for Halloween. Every twist and turn keeps you guessing and on edge as you try to keep the group alive.

7. Silent Hill 2 Remake

You play as James Sunderland, who receives a letter from his dead wife, luring him to the ghostly town of Silent Hill. The game dives deep into psychological horror, exploring themes of guilt, trauma, and redemption while facing nightmarish creatures that reflect the protagonist’s inner demons.

You’ll navigate Silent Hill’s foggy streets, solving puzzles and fending off terrifying enemies with limited weapons. Combat takes a backseat to exploration and survival as you unravel the town’s dark mysteries.

Silent Hill’s oppressive atmosphere and haunting soundtrack create an unsettling mood, making it one of the most iconic and disturbing horror settings in gaming history.

6. Resident Evil Village (2021)

Resident Evil Village follows Ethan Winters as he searches for his kidnapped daughter in a remote European village filled with terrifying monsters. From the towering Lady Dimitrescu to other grotesque villains, the game offers non-stop horror in an alluring dark setting.

It’s a first-person survival horror game where you fight for your life with limited resources, though a third-person mode for the game was launched. You’ll scavenge, craft, and solve puzzles while battling relentless enemies in tense, atmospheric encounters.

The gothic-inspired village is filled with dark castles, abandoned ruins, and mysterious forests. Each area is designed to keep you on edge as you uncover the dark secrets of its residents.

5. Alien: Isolation (2014)

In Alien: Isolation, you play Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, as she searches for clues about her mother’s fate aboard a space station. The Xenomorph that hunts you is terrifying and survival is your only goal.

You’ll spend most of the game hiding and using stealth to evade the deadly Xenomorph. Combat is rare and crafting distractions and hacking systems are key to staying alive. The AI-controlled Xenomorph adapts to your tactics, making every encounter unpredictable.

The space station setting is dark, claustrophobic, and filled with tension. Every corner you turn could be your last, making for an incredibly intense and nerve-wracking experience. Check out our review if you’re interested in learning more.

4. Amnesia: The Bunker (2023)

Set in a claustrophobic World War I bunker, Amnesia: The Bunker returns to the series’ roots with its oppressive atmosphere and a terrifying, relentless creature hunting you down. The game uses limited lighting, creepy sound design, and a resource management system that forces you to make tense decisions under pressure.

The gameplay revolves around exploration and survival. You must manage scarce resources like light and ammunition, making every encounter with the lurking monster a high-stakes moment. The need to constantly scavenge while evading the creature adds a sense of urgency.

3. The Callisto Protocol (2022)

The Callisto Protocol takes place in a prison colony on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, where a mysterious outbreak turns inmates into monstrous creatures. You play Jacob Lee, fighting to survive as you uncover the dark secrets behind the colony.

It’s a third-person survival horror game that combines melee combat with ranged weapons. You’ll need to scavenge for resources, upgrade your gear, and battle horrifying enemies in brutal, close-quarters combat.

The prison colony is a grim and foreboding place, with tight corridors and dark environments that keep you constantly on edge. The setting, combined with monsters at every corner, delivers a tense experience.

2. The Outlast Trials (2023)

The latest installment in the Outlast series, The Outlast Trials, switches things up by allowing cooperative multiplayer. Set during the Cold War era, you and your friends (or strangers) are test subjects in a twisted psychological experiment. The game maintains the series’ signature nightmarish atmosphere, with plenty of gore and terror to go around, but the addition of teamwork adds a fresh layer of tension.

The gameplay focuses on stealth, survival, and most importantly, cooperation. You have to work with others to navigate the brutal trials, all while avoiding horrific enemies and traps. The multiplayer aspect introduces a fresh dynamic to the Outlast formula, forcing you to rely on others.

The Outlast Trials nails the blend of teamwork and terrifying gameplay, making it a standout in the horror genre. Every room feels like a trap and the constant threat of enemies heightens the feeling of vulnerability.

1. Visage (2020)

In Visage, you’re trapped in a creepy, quiet house filled with unsettling memories and dark secrets. The game draws heavy inspiration from P.T., offering a slow-burn psychological horror experience that gets progressively more disturbing as you uncover the tragic stories of the house’s former residents.

You explore the house, solving puzzles while dealing with supernatural forces. There’s no combat—your only defense is avoiding the malevolent entities that haunt the house. Every shadow and sound could be a threat.

The house itself feels like a living entity, with every creak, flicker, and shadow creating an atmosphere of dread. Its oppressive environment makes Visage one of the scariest horror games to play this Halloween.

And those are the horror games that will have you trembling in fear this Halloween season.

