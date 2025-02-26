Your horse isn’t just for getting around in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – it’s essential for survival. Whether you’re charging into a fight, outrunning the guards, or carrying loot, the right gear matters. Here’s the best horse gear in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Horse Saddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Bravante Saddle – The Balanced Choice

A solid all-rounder, this saddle gives you +180 carry capacity – perfect for hoarders who don’t want to sacrifice too much speed. You do take a -2 speed hit, but let’s be real – if you’re carrying half of Bohemia in your bags, a slight slowdown is expected.

Cracowian Saddle – The Pack Mule Special

If you want maximum storage, this is your go-to. With a +200 carry capacity, it’s tied for the best in the game. But, like all overstuffed wagons, it comes with a -2 speed penalty. Still, if you’re the type to loot everything that isn’t nailed down, you’ll want this saddle.

Dragon Saddle – Style and Storage

Functionally, this saddle is identical to the Cracowian – +200 carry capacity, -2 speed. The difference? It looks cooler. It has a decorative horn and stylish saddlebags, making it a solid choice for players who want to haul their fortune in style. If you like your gear to be practical and pretty, this one’s for you.

Related: All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Main Quests & How Long to Beat

Best Bridles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Bridles affect your horse’s courage, stamina, and sometimes even armor. A good bridle can make your horse less likely to flee in combat and improve its endurance on long rides.

Bridle of the Holy Roman Empire

This is the best bridle for stamina-heavy riding. It adds +19 stamina and +3 speed, making it perfect for extended travel. If you’re frequently riding between towns, this is the bridle to get.

Sharukan Bridle

This bridle is another strong stamina booster, giving +17 stamina. However, it comes with a -2 speed penalty, making it a less desirable choice for those who prefer a quick getaway.

Best Horse Armor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you’re charging into battle, your horse needs more than just speed – it needs armor. Caparisons and harnesses add courage and protection but they come at a cost. More armor means less stamina and reduced carry capacity, so you’ll need to decide what matters most.

Warhorse Caparison – The Tank Build

This is heavy-duty horse armor for those who ride straight into danger. It gives +5 courage, 50 extra carry weight, and strong armor (7/9/9 for stab/slash/blunt damage). The catch? It drains stamina by -12, so don’t expect long sprints. But if your horse is taking hits, it’s worth the trade.

Executioner’s Caparison with Harness – Tough but Heavy

This one turns your horse into a walking fortress with +5 courage and solid armor (3/3/3 for all damage types). The downside? It cuts 50 carry capacity, so if you’re the type to loot every corpse, you might need to rethink your inventory.

Quilted Caparison with Harness – The Balanced Option

If you want a mix of defense and utility, this is the way to go. It adds +4 courage, 40 extra carry weight, and decent armor (4/6/6 for stab/slash/blunt damage). It won’t turn your horse into an unstoppable war machine but it keeps it protected while still letting you haul loot.

Best Horseshoes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Horseshoes aren’t just for looks – they affect your horse’s speed and even offer a bit of protection. If you want to outrun bandits or leave guards in the dust, you’ll need the right set.

Knight’s Horseshoes – Best All-Rounder

A solid pick for any rider, these boost speed by +2 while adding a light armor bonus (1/3/1 for stab/slash/blunt). It’s not game-changing, but if you want a little extra speed and some hoof protection, these are a great choice.

Farmer’s Horseshoes

These give +1 speed, which is… something. If you’re broke, they’re fine, but if you’ve got the Groschen, just upgrade to the Knight’s Horseshoes. Your horse will thank you.

Nobleman’s Horseshoes

Some players swear these exist and that they give +3 speed, making them the fastest in the game. But so far, their stats aren’t confirmed. If you find a set, consider yourself lucky—or maybe just a victim of medieval gossip.

And that’s the best horse gear in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy